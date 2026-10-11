Relebohile Mofokeng’s father nearly benched his soccer ambitions

Moulded by the Safa School of Excellence, Relebohile Mofokeng was already a highly regarded and skilful prospect when he joined Orlando Pirates from the institution that produced players such as former Everton midfielder Steven Pienaar and South African striker Bernard Parker.
Ironically, before sealing his move to the Buccaneers as an exciting teenage prospect, Relebohile also trained with Mamelodi Sundowns. In the end, he chose Pirates, a decision that changed not only his and his family’s lives, but those of his community in Sharpeville. His move to Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise ahead of the 2026/27 season has made that impact even greater.
The Bafana Bafana star is a role model who shows people what can be achieved when talent, opportunity, discipline and dedication converge. That combination has also made Relebohile a key player for the national team, as shown by his influence as Bafana Bafana recently began their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign with two wins from as many matches.
The successful start to the Afcon qualification campaign under new coach Pitso Mosimane, who officially replaced Belgian Hugo Broos in September, saw Relebohile register his first two goals for his country by bagging a brace during South Africa’s 5-0 drubbing of minnows Eritrea. He was also a creative force when Mosimane’s men downed Guinea in Orlando.
A dad’s fears for his son
If it was up to Relebohile’s father, Sechaba Mofokeng, the 21-year-old would not have played soccer and reached the levels that he has managed to reach since his professional debut with Pirates in May 2023. Sechaba was a soccer player himself, playing semiprofessionally and representing clubs such as Tembu Royals, Esco Juventus and Umtata Liverpool.
“I didn’t want my son to play football because I know football can hurt you. I advised him as much, stressing that he should rather focus on his education. I told him that if he wants to play football, let it be a part-time thing. But he insisted, telling me he will make me proud as a football player one day,” Sechaba told Daily Maverick.
“At the time I was playing, there were limited opportunities for exposure. But the younger generation have much better opportunities than we had. Even something such as social media can create opportunities for upcoming players to be seen. There are people such as Vino Snap [a popular sports photographer], for example, who highlights the talent in the townships,” said Sechaba.
His own experiences as a budding soccer player had hardened Sechaba’s heart with regard to the sport. However, Relebohile’s mother, Noame Mofokeng, had always been there for her son, encouraging him to push his limits and reach for the stars. The youngster clearly had the talent, but in a country where a young black boy’s first “toy” is usually a soccer ball, talent is plentiful. So, support and resources can play a pivotal part in shaping a prospective soccer player.
“His mom was also extremely supportive of her son; every match she was there. So, she pushed him a lot and he responded by doing really well. That is why I will always appreciate his mom. I tell her what a great job she did for our son,” Sechaba said.
“If we can support our children, not just in football but across sporting codes, it will go a long way. Even if we have our differences as parents, but the child can see that both parents are supportive, they will do their best to succeed. That’s what we did for Rele, even when we knew that financially we were not okay, but we were attending games and making noise.”
From Sharpeville to the world
Relebohile’s first goal for his country actually came during a 2-0 win over Lesotho in March 2025. However, it was later struck from the record after Fifa punished Bafana Bafana and docked points from the team for illegally fielding a suspended Teboho Mokoena during that 2026 World Cup qualifier.
Although the administrative howler almost cost Bafana Bafana a place at their first World Cup since South Africa hosted the tournament in 2010, the players dug deep to ensure they booked their ticket to the global soccer spectacle. For the Mofokengs and the people of Sharpeville, it was a particularly proud moment to see Relebohile don the yellow and green on the biggest stage in the world.
“I was so happy [to see my son representing our country at the World Cup]. I told him that he is extremely special, because how many good players have never played in a World Cup? There are a lot. I told him that now that he has tasted that excitement, he has to do even more so that he can be at the 2030 World Cup,” said Sechaba.
Relebohile wasn’t the only player from the Vaal area at the World Cup, with Thapelo Maseko and Tshepang Moremi also part of Broos’s squad at the tournament. For Sechaba, seeing such representation and publicity for the area that his son represents is exciting.
“Football in the Vaal has improved a lot from the time I was a player to now. Every season, we have two or three new players debuting in the Premier Soccer League and they usually do well. So we are hoping that the area can produce more Reles, players who are even better than Rele,” Sechaba said.
The humble mentor
Relebohile’s influence transcends the Vaal, though, and another exciting Pirates youngster, Mpho Padime, recently spoke about the impact he has had on him.
“Rele is a great human being. Every time I speak with him, he always has positive advice for me as an older brother. I want to reach the heights he has reached. I even asked him recently how he managed to adjust so quickly to life in Belgium, and he told me it’s all about hard work and just continuing to do all the right things he was already doing while playing in South Africa,” said Padime.
Sechaba echoed Padime’s sentiments as he told Daily Maverick: “Rele is an indoors guy. Even when he was at Pirates, you would never see him gallivanting at the mall each and every day. Never.
“So, even in Belgium it’s the same thing. But he has told us that the Belgian people have shown him love and respect. They have been very helpful in terms of helping him settle. He is feeling at home and really enjoying himself.”
Relebohile has scored four times and assisted once in six outings for his Belgian club. This includes a goal in the Europa League. Based on his blistering start, he is unlikely to remain with Union for long as he continues climbing up the soccer ladder. DM
This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R39. The e-edition of Daily Maverick’s weekly newspaper, DM168, is now free for readers who are signed into their Daily Maverick account. Click on the cover of the newspaper below to access the e-edition.
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