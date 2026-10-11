Steve Smith fielding show sees Australia pile pressure on Proteas in first Test

Australia has produced some great fielders over the years, from Ricky Ponting to Mark Waugh and Andrew Symonds. The latter did not have the catching statistics to back up his heroics on the pitch, but he managed to save a number of runs for his country through his athleticism.

However, in Test cricket, Steve Smith is now statistically the greatest fielder of all time after his four catches on day three of the first Test against South Africa in Durban. Smith contributed to the Aussies frustrating the Proteas with some sensational catches at slip.

The day belonged to Smith. The 37-year-old was at his athletic best as he took four catches to ensure that the Proteas were dismissed for 284 in pursuit of Australia’s first innings total of 390 all out.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers for the visiting side after picking up three scalps at the cost of 54 runs. Spinner Lyon also found some joy as he claimed two wickets, alongside pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Australia’s Steve Smith catches out Proteas captain Temba Bavuma from a Nathan Lyon delivery on day three of the first Test at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on 11 October 2026. (Photo: Marco Longari / AFP)

But it was Smith, one of the antagonists in the 2018 Sandpapergate saga in a South Africa versus Australia Test match, who stole the show on another day that ended prematurely due to bad light at the Kingsmead Stadium. Bad light ending play early has been the dominant theme during this first Test clash between the two old foes.

After his heroics on the third day of the first of three Test tussles, Smith moved to 223 all-time catches in international matches. In the process, he surpassed Englishman Joe Root for the most catches not taken by a wicketkeeper in international Test cricket. To date, Root sits on 220 catches.

Smith now leads a top five list which features phenomenal Test catchers such as India’s Rahul Dravid, Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) and one of South Africa’s all-time cricket greats in Jacques Kallis. Smith’s record is even more impressive when considering that he has achieved his record haul in fewer matches than his rivals in the greatness rankings.

The Steve Smith show

The Proteas began day three of the first Test on 27 for one after Ryan Rickelton was dismissed for a duck on day two. Aiden Markram and David Bedingham attempted to mount a fightback with their second-wicket partnership to 84 off 115 balls on a relatively flat pitch.

Starc dismantled the union after luring Markram into a botched off side shot. It ended up at first slip, where Matt Renshaw’s cupped hands were waiting in anticipation. Renshaw was a particular headache for South Africa on day two as he scored 190 of Australia’s 390 runs, before being caught by Markram off the bowling of spinner Simon Harmer.

Aiden Markram of the Proteas at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday, 11 October 2026. (Photo: Gerhard Duraan / Gallo Images)

Then came Smith’s first catch of the day as he helped spinner Lyon dismiss Proteas captain Temba Bavuma for just three runs from 27 balls. Bavuma swapped his stance to play a reverse sweep. Anticipating the shot early, Smith moved to his right before contact was made and cleanly held the mistimed shot.

Smith was again involved as Cummins dismissed David Bedingham with the South African batter on the cusp of his half-century.

David Bedingham was among Steve Smith’s victims. (Photo: Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images)

Positioned at second slip, Smith reacted instantly, lunging full stretch to his left to scoop up a sharp, fast-travelling edge just inches off the turf. Holding the blinder dismissed Bedingham just one run short of a 50 and propelled Smith to his 221st Test catch, which saw him officially claim the all-time world record from Root.

Wiaan Mulder and Tristan Stubbs attempted to steady the Proteas’ ship with a 56-run partnership, but Baggy Greens skipper Cummins led from the front as he sent Mulder packing for 30. It was yet another reckless South African shot.

Two overs later, Stubbs was also watching from the stands thanks to Cummins enticing him into a top edge which was received by a diving Hazelwood.

Then Proteas wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne attempted a reverse sweep against Lyon, similar to Bavuma’s shot earlier in the day. Smith again read the batter’s hands changing position, shifting early in case of another botched South African shot. His instincts were spot-on as he completed another sublime diving catch.

Nathan Lyon of Australia stops four runs during day three of the first Test match against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban. The visitors’ fielding has been the key to their advantage so far. (Photo: Gerhard Duraan / Gallo Images)

All-rounder Marco Jansen contributed 26 runs from 20 balls before he was dismissed by Hazelwood. This brought in spinners Harmer and Keshav Maharaj, who added 52 runs to South Africa’s chase before Australia struck again through Starc. The fast bowler lured Maharaj into an uncontrolled strike, which ended in the hands of skipper Cummins.

Then Smith struck again, aptly being involved in claiming South Africa’s final first-innings wicket. Beau Webster was the bowler and was once again on hand to add to South Africa’s misery.

With that wicket, the Proteas were dismissed for 284, putting the Australians in pole position for day four in Durban. DM