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At least 72 Sudanese artisanal miners killed in strike, rights monitor says

Oct 11 (Reuters) - At least 72 artisanal miners were killed in an airstrike in northern Sudan on Saturday, rights monitor Emergency Lawyers said on Sunday, in the second such incident in several months.

Reuters
By Reuters
11 Oct
Rally in support of the Sudanese Army in MeroweSudanese protesters take part in a rally in support of the Sudanese Army and against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in Merowe, about 330 kilometers north of Khartoum, Sudan, 13 December 2025. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on 13 December condemned drone attacks that targeted the United Nations peacekeeping logistics base in Kadugli, Sudan, resulting in six fatalities and eight injuries - all members of the Bangladeshi peacekeeping contingent serving in the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). The fighting between the Sudanese Army and Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which erupted in April 2023, has caused the deaths of more than 150,000 people and displaced millions of others. EPA/STRINGER


Emergency Lawyers blamed the Egyptian air force for the strike, a claim Reuters could not immediately verify. The Egyptian military did not comment on the incident and Egypt's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Images shared on social media and by local rights groups but not verified by Reuters show dozens of bodies strewn in rubble and others wrapped in funeral shrouds, and miners describing an airstrike on the area.

Emergency Lawyers said such a cross-border attack would violate international law.

Northern Sudan has seen an influx of artisanal miners and makeshift gold mines as the country's ongoing conflict disrupted other sources of livelihoods and gold became the key cash source for both warring parties. Experts and those in the sector say much of that gold is smuggled into Egypt.

The war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has seen an increased frequency of mass-casualty events, particularly as drone warfare becomes the primary mode of fighting.

On Friday, some 31 people were killed in a drone strike on a displacement camp in an army-controlled area of Sudan's Blue Nile state, one of the war's frontlines, according to the United Nations.



(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Bill Berkrot)

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