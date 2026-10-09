When Xolela Madlanga (33) learned the art of pattern-making in Grade 9, she developed a deep passion for the art form and learned how to use it to tell stories. Years later, that passion led to her being selected as one of 15 candidates, out of 700 applicants, for the 2026 Création Africa seven-month incubation and immersion programme hosted by the French Institute of South Africa (Ifas).

“As I started working on [pattern making], I realised it’s a good outlet for emotion. It’s a good outlet for storytelling,” she said.

“You can pick shapes and lines and all sorts of imagery to portray a story or invoke emotion with the pattern making. So, that type of learning made me realise, ‘Oh, okay, this can be more than just something you do as a hobby, but actually turn it into an offering.’”

Madlanga turned that offering into her bespoke pattern-making and print business, Emotives Africa, launched in 2022. She draws inspiration from a diversity of African influences, ranging from Ndebele patterns to the Johannesburg skyline to the natural landscapes surrounding her hometown, Mthatha.

Inspiration and collaborations

Her patterns have appeared on garments, visual art, ceramics and cushions, to name a few. Emotives Africa offers patterns, artwork, and lifestyle products for businesses and brands that want an African aesthetic that isn’t clichéd.

Her collaborations with fashion, design and furnishing companies have included Nigerian brand Alia Bare and local brands like House of Sebo and Tsikane African Decor. She draws inspiration from beyond the brief to include references unique to the brand.

“The collection I did for Alia Bear in 2023 was influenced by her Niger roots. So, you’ll find that a lot of the symbols in that collection come from those cultural references that she gave [and are] designed around that imagery,” Madlanga said.

“In the collection I did for House of Sebo, she wanted something that was reminiscent of Sotho shape, but she didn’t want it to be clichéd Sotho referencing. She wanted something a little bit more abstract. And that’s where I actually shine. I love more abstract interpretations of work.”

Prior to starting Emotives Africa, she had launched her brand under her name, Xolela M, in 2016. Entrepreneur and Création Africa Top 50 finalist Jermaine Charles, who hosted initiatives for creatives in Gqeberha, helped her start the business. Her earlier patterns were inspired by the doodles she drew in class as a schoolgirl.

“Someone asked that I do some face art for them. I turned that into a photo shoot. And then one of the creators in Gqeberha, who was hosting a show for creators at the time, then asked me to showcase some of my work, bring some artwork, create any other things I would like to create. And that’s the place where I started off officially.”

The business of creativity

Since then, Madlanga’s business has grown in leaps and bounds. In 2024, she launched her I Am limited edition collection of scarves in collaboration with Fabric Bank, in which she designed 12 patterned scarves in honour of 12 women who have shaped her life. In 2026, Emotives Africa was a finalist in The Fashionomics Africa Accelerator Program hosted by the Co-Creation Hub.

(Graphic: Kevin Momberg)

She describes being recognised by Création Africa as “such a validating moment to be seen and acknowledged as a creative in South Africa”.

“I really think programmes like Création Africa are so important and impactful for ethnic creators. Not only do they help us be better creators, they help us be better business people,” she says.

“I think the creative industry in South Africa has got so much potential. And when we have organisations that invest in the creative, it’s not only beneficial to us, the creators, but the economy overall.”

Next, she hopes to expand her business by working with more South African creatives. In particular, she’d like to work with more local fashion designers, interior designers, and shoe brands like Bathu Sneakers. She also intends to launch more collections soon.

“We have another I Am collection coming up. I’m excited for people to be able to experience that. And the Amabali Amashe collection. So, I think they’re going to be pleasantly surprised by the whole thing,” she said. DM

Our writing about Création Africa is made possible in partnership with the French Institute of South Africa (Ifas). Création Africa is an initiative of The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of France in South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi, and Ifas.



