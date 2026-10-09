An estimated 71,000 learners could be affected if a dispute over rising fuel costs between the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and school transport operators is not resolved on Friday.

Already on Tuesday, almost 22,000 kids were affected during a day of strike action that began because operators wanted the department to review their existing contracts to account for increased fuel costs. This figure was provided by the WCED.

The strike was called off pending the outcome of a meeting on Friday between the SA National Small Bus Operators Council in the Western Cape and WCED.

The disruption comes at a particularly difficult time for learners. Revision, assessments and preparations for examinations dominate the final term. For matrics, who begin writing final examinations from Tuesday next week, every school day matters.

While rising fuel prices are placing pressure on learner transport operators nationally, there have been no confirmed reports of a coordinated nationwide shutdown or fresh protest action in other provinces this week.

Western Cape operators want a review of their existing contracts to account for increased fuel costs, arguing that continuing to transport learners under the current arrangements is no longer viable.

Huge diesel price hike

Diesel prices rose from R17.69 a litre in January to R31.80 a litre on Wednesday, making diesel 80% more expensive than in January.

“We are deeply sorry. We want to keep transporting your children. But we cannot continue operating indefinitely at a financial loss while fuel and other operating costs continue to rise,” the SA National Small Bus Operators Council in the Western Cape said in a statement.

“The situation has not come overnight. SANSBOC-WC has repeatedly engaged with WCED and the relevant government structures regarding the extraordinary increase in diesel and the urgent need for relief,” said the council statement.

The council declined to comment further when contacted by EdDesk, saying it would only respond after Friday’s meeting.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond told EdDesk that any proposal with significant budget implications required careful consideration and due process, with feedback to be provided on Friday.

She said the department spent R698-million a year transporting more than 71,000 learners each school day.

About 700,000 learners qualify for government-subsidised national learner transport, with only 655,879 receiving it, according to the Department of Transport.

“Any form of diesel relief has to be considered in terms of budget affordability. This process is in the final stages,” said Hammond. “The WCED has held a number of engagements and internal discussions to assess the costs involved, evaluate affordability, and determine what measures may be viable within existing budget constraints.”

For families who depend on government-subsidised learner transport, Friday’s meeting could determine whether their children return to school or spend another day at home.

Unlike learners in urban areas who may have access to several forms of public transport, children living on farms and in remote settlements frequently depend on organised transport to reach school.

Primary school learners from Wolseley in the Western Cape using scholar transport arrive at school. (Photo: The Education Desk / Armand Hough / File photo)

Difficult choices

When that service is interrupted, parents face difficult choices: find alternative transport they may not be able to afford, arrange for their children to travel long distances, or keep them at home.

The uncertainty is especially worrying for parents of matrics preparing for examinations that are vital for further opportunities after leaving school.

“We desperately need children in school,” said Geraldine Kotze, a parent of a primary school learner from Wellington who was left stranded on Tuesday due to the bus service protest action.

“Raising children in farm areas is difficult; many do not complete school. I am lucky because there are organisations that support my children with their school uniforms and food.”

Some children get their only meals from school.

“If they cannot go, they will go to bed hungry. I hope a solution is found on Friday.”

Rural children cannot afford another setback

Wendy Pekeur, founder of the Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement, said the suspension threatened to deepen the educational disadvantages already experienced by children in rural and farming communities.

“Rural children and farm worker children are already confronted with many challenges due to their marginalisation and isolation. We cannot afford more dropouts as education is the only way out to improve their lives and build better futures for them,” she said.

Pekeur criticised the possibility of learners becoming casualties of a contractual dispute.

“The education department cannot be reckless and play with children’s futures,” she warned.

She acknowledged that transport operators faced legitimate financial pressures, arguing that rising petrol and diesel costs needed to be taken into account when reviewing their contracts.

Broader pressure point of fuel hikes

The dispute comes as the broader public transport industry grapples with fuel-related financial pressures.

The South African National Taxi Council has resolved not to announce or implement taxi fare increases at this stage. Instead, the organisation has opted for further engagements with the government over the impact of rising fuel costs and the long-term sustainability of the taxi industry.

Although the taxi industry’s decision concerns a different transport arrangement, it illustrates the financial pressures facing operators who depend on fuel to provide essential services.

When it comes to scholar transport, Pekeur said authorities needed to appreciate what was at stake.

“So we trust the education department will do justice to these learners who depend on the transport to get to school,” she said. DM

This story was produced by The Education Desk, a non-profit newsroom dedicated to addressing schooling challenges in South Africa.



