Flying isn’t one-size-fits-all. LIFT gets it.



There’s no such thing as the average traveller.

There’s the person who books months ahead, and the one searching flights on Thursday for Friday. The cabin-bag-only traveller and the chronic overpacker. The person who wants to get through the airport as quickly as possible, and the one whose biggest concern is whether the dog can come too.

Different people travel differently. And since launching, LIFT has kept that front of mind.

The South African airline has continued to evolve its offering around the realities of travel, while listening to the people flying with them along the way.

From greater flexibility and more ways to pay, to Premium travel and even welcoming dogs onboard, the result is an airline experience for people to fly in a way that works for them.

When the plan changes

If there’s one thing you can confidently predict about travel plans, it’s that they won’t always go to plan.

The meeting moves. The weekend gets extended. The family group chat changes its mind. Again.

That’s where flexibility comes in.

LIFT has built a flexible business model, allowing travellers to change their flights when their plans change, too*. Eligible cancellations can also be refunded to a LIFT Wallet, where the funds can be used towards another flight, upgrades or extras.

This means a change of plan doesn’t necessarily have to mean starting from scratch – particularly useful when everyone finally agrees on the December dates, only to reconsider them three days later.

A little more, when you want it.

Of course, what people want from the journey itself varies too.

Sometimes getting there is all you need. Other times, you’d quite like the lounge, the extra baggage and a little more room along the way.

LIFT Premium gives travellers that option, with dedicated check-in counters, FastTrack security, SLOW Lounge access and priority boarding before take-off.

Onboard, there’s more spacious seating, two 23kg checked bags and a complimentary seasonal menu, with locally inspired food, South African wines and artisanal drinks.

And for those whose plans tend to move, Premium also includes unlimited flight changes up to one hour before departure, subject to any applicable fare difference.

It’s not about there being one better way to fly. It’s about having the choice when the trip calls for something more.

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The journey starts before take-off

How people travel differently doesn’t begin at the airport.

There’s also the small matter of booking the flight in the first place.

A family booking looks very different from a solo trip. A spontaneous weekend away doesn’t necessarily arrive at a convenient point in the month. And sometimes the fare you want and payday simply haven’t coordinated their calendars.

LIFT offers a range of payment options to give travellers more choice at checkout, including Apple Pay, Google Pay and even Crypto!

Travellers can also tailor their booking with extras like car rental, baggage insurance, seat selection and priority boarding. And with LIFT’s new WhatsApp check-in, checking in and getting your boarding pass can all happen right in the chat, 24 hours before departure.

It’s not the part of travel that makes it onto the holiday camera roll, but having more options for how you book, pay and travel can make the trip itself that much easier to get off the ground.

Family travel for the whole family.

Sometimes what makes travel work better has four legs.

LIFT offers dog-friendly travel on select flights, giving travellers the option to bring an approved small dog into the cabin with them.

For many people, that won’t change a thing about the way they fly.

For anyone who has ever planned a trip around pet sitters, kennels and the logistics of leaving a much-loved member of the family behind, it can change quite a lot.

It’s one of the ways LIFT has responded to the different realities of the people flying with them. Because sometimes making travel work for you means having your favourite travel companion under the seat next to you.

Summer plans? Get the flight sorted

December has a habit of going from “we’ve got loads of time to wait” to “everyone wants that flight?” remarkably quickly.

If you already know you’ll be travelling over December or January, looking at flights sooner gives you more choice when it comes to available flight times.

It’s also worth thinking about what this particular trip actually needs before you book.

If your dates are still being debated in the group chat, pay attention to flexibility. Check what baggage is included in your fare before you start packing. Travelling with golf clubs, a surfboard, bicycle or musical instrument? Look at the requirements and add what you need ahead of time. LIFT has you covered with options.

If the dog is coming, check the dog-friendly flight requirements and book their spot in advance. And if you know you’d rather spend your pre-flight time in the lounge than at the gate, it might be worth looking at Premium from the start.

In other words, book for the traveller you actually are…. Not the person who confidently announces that they’re “packing light this time” before arriving at the airport with 27kg. (We’ve all been there.)

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Built to keep evolving

There may be no average traveller, but spending enough time flying people around South Africa gives an airline plenty of opportunities to learn about them.

What they value changes. The way they book changes. New trends emerge. And the things that make one journey easier won’t necessarily matter on the next.

For LIFT, staying close to the people who fly with them is part of continuing to evolve the experience around those realities.

That means listening to feedback, learning from how people travel and continuing to look for ways to make the journey work better for the people actually taking it.

Because there probably isn’t one perfect way to fly.

And that’s kind of the point. DM

Find your next flight at Lift. T&Cs apply.