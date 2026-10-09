Coyote vs. Acme — The Looney Tunes comeback taking cartoon chaos to the courtroom

It pleases the court greatly that after two years of uncertainty, Coyote vs. Acme has finally made its way into cinemas. The story of the completed film that was to be shelved for a Warner Bros. tax write-off sent shockwaves across the Internet and pop culture landscape.

Cut to the present, and thanks to Ketchup Entertainment (the same people who released 2025’s The Day the Earth Blew Up), we are once again treated to a live-action-meets-animation outing of the Looney Tunes.

Coyote vs. Acme centres on Looney Tunes favourite Wile E. Coyote, known for his non-stop attempts to catch that blasted roadrunner in the American Southwest, usually aided by a catalogue of items sourced from the Acme Corporation. One day, upon having yet another Acme product blow up in his face, Wile E. decides he’s had enough and sues Acme with the help of burnt-out attorney Kevin Avery (played by Will Forte).

Though the case seems doomed given the corporate might of Acme and the tenacity of its lead counsel, Buddy Crane (John Cena), Avery quickly discovers the Coyote’s misfortunes may be tied to a grand conspiracy. A conspiracy that has had serious consequences over the years and that Acme may prefer not be made public.

It’s courtroom drama meets animated hijinks as the coyote not only seeks justice for himself, but comes to a realisation alongside Avery about what it means to keep trying in life, no matter how many times you fail.

If Coyote vs Acme has a point of failure, it’s by being very ambitious with its storytelling. Rather than taking the Looney Tunes: Back in Action route and following a nonsensical plot in the name of humour, the film touches lightly on heavy contemporary and topical themes such as the nature of corporate monopoly and the power of the individual (yes, in a Looney Tunes movie).

Coyote vs. Acme delivers another live-action-meets-animation outing for Looney Tunes. (Photo: Ketchup Entertainment)

Coyote vs. Acme is courtroom drama meets animated hijinks. (Photo: Ketchup Entertainment)

It results in scenes where audiences are left patiently waiting for characters to start making jokes again or for Wile E. to be hit by a flying projectile. Though every joke in the film lands, their travel time leaves you wishing they would arrive quicker.

I use the word patiently because, unlike in 2003’s Back in Action, the live-action cast is doing a pretty decent job keeping up with the zany antics of their CGI co-stars.

Will Forte, who has spent a good chunk of his career voicing animated characters, does excellent work attempting to rationalise a very irrational client. His relationship with Wile E. not only serves as sufficient emotional propellant, but has the positive side effect of grounding the film via very simple stakes.

Forte’s presence is never unwelcome. The same goes for Kevin’s ambitious and optimistic intern Paige (Lana Condor). John Cena, who wields a strong claim to being a cartoon in human flesh, cleverly delivers a more measured performance while playing second fiddle to his boss, Foghorn Leghorn, who is finally acknowledged as the true villain of Looney Tunes all along.

Viewers may be disappointed that the film limits the screen time of certain, more prominent Looney Tunes characters, but that is quickly forgiven as Wile E. proves his long-held position in the main lineup. A story of the coyote finally taking umbrage with Acme products going hilariously wrong is pitch-perfect cartoon deconstruction and results in some incredibly violent gags in both spoken and animated form.

That said, what audiences may also find disappointing are parts of the film’s visual execution. While significant effort has been made in reconciling the existence of cartoon characters living and breathing in the real world, that reconciliation leads to some compromised, slightly uncanny valley design work.

The film limits the screen time of certain, more prominent Looney Tunes characters. (Photo: Ketchup Entertainment)

Throw some very explicit CGI work on top and the overall production feels lightweight compared with the hybrid outings that have come before it. Roger Rabbit may have set an impossible standard in 1989, but how cartoons interact with real-life props is still the best and most effective way to add weight to a scene, and that falls short here.

As for the filmmaking, director Dave Green’s work is respectable. You have no problem believing that a coyote has been chasing a road runner just outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico, this whole time. Composer Steven Price delivers a musical score that never overpowers the comedy. And while there are scenes where you can tell the movie left trimmings on the editing room floor – actor Kenneth Choi makes a lightning appearance, setting himself up to never return – it keeps a consistent pace towards delivering a satisfying conclusion.

Satisfying is the best way to describe Coyote vs. Acme. While many may be carrying lofty expectations due to the behind-the-scenes trial the film was subjected to leading up to release, it nonetheless remains a solid and fun outing for the Looney Tunes – and we can be grateful it saw release instead of sitting forever imprisoned in a studio vault. DM

Coyote vs. Acme is in cinemas now. This review was first published on Pfangirl.