South Korea’s Lee oversees test-fire of hypersonic missile

Seoul's test came days after North Korea said its leader Kim Jong Un had also overseen his own test of an intermediate-range, hypersonic missile.

The South Korean missile is a "strategic asset" for the country, the presidential office said, adding that it was capable of striking a target by surprise with its unpredictable flight paths and overwhelming speed.

After being briefed on the successful test, President Lee called on missile researchers at a state-run institute to swiftly develop and deploy the missile, his office said.

(Reporting by Heejin Kim and Joyce LeeEditing by David Goodman and Gareth Jones)

