South Korea’s Lee oversees test-fire of hypersonic missile

Seoul's test came days after North Korea said its leader Kim Jong Un had also overseen his own test of an intermediate-range, hypersonic missile.
The South Korean missile is a "strategic asset" for the country, the presidential office said, adding that it was capable of striking a target by surprise with its unpredictable flight paths and overwhelming speed.
After being briefed on the successful test, President Lee called on missile researchers at a state-run institute to swiftly develop and deploy the missile, his office said.
(Reporting by Heejin Kim and Joyce LeeEditing by David Goodman and Gareth Jones)
Comments
Scroll down to load comments...