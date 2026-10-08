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One dead, two injured in Poland’s second school attack in two days

A 15-year-old former pupil killed one person and injured two others at a Polish school on Thursday, police said, just a day after a 19-year-old wounded 10 people including himself in an attack at another school.

Reuters
By Reuters
8 Oct
Press Officer for the Ostroleka City Police Chief Superintendent Tomasz Zeranski delivers a statement to reporters outside the Adam Chetnik Vocational School Complex No. 4 in Ostroleka, Poland, 07 October 2026. According to local authorities, police arrested 19-year-old student after he injured eight people with a knife before fleeing the scene. The victims, including students and teachers, were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Bomb disposal technicians cordoned off the facility to neutralize a backpack containing a homemade explosive device left behind by the suspect. EPA/ARTUR RESZKO POLAND OUT Press Officer for the Ostroleka City Police Chief Superintendent Tomasz Zeranski delivers a statement to reporters outside the Adam Chetnik Vocational School Complex No. 4 in Ostroleka, Poland, 07 October 2026. According to local authorities, police arrested 19-year-old student after he injured eight people with a knife before fleeing the scene. The victims, including students and teachers, were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Bomb disposal technicians cordoned off the facility to neutralize a backpack containing a homemade explosive device left behind by the suspect. EPA/ARTUR RESZKO POLAND OUT


"Despite resuscitation efforts, the life of a 37-year-old school employee could not be saved," police said on X.

Earlier police said they had detained a 15-year-old who entered a school in Leszczydol-Nowiny, in Wyszkow County northeast of Warsaw, at around 9:00 a.m. and wounded three staff members with "a sharp object".

"Among the injured is the principal, who apprehended the 15-year-old. Police arrived at the scene within minutes of the report, and police operations are currently underway."

Interior minister Marcin Kierwinski said that in a separate incident in Sierpc in north-central Poland police detained a 17-year-old who was planning an attack. They found two knives in his backpack.

Ten people were injured in a knife attack at a school in Ostroleka in northeastern Poland on Wednesday, with police detaining the 19-year-old suspect, who was among those hurt, shortly after the incident.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Pawel Florkiewicz, Alicja Surdy, writing by Alan Charlish; editing by Gareth Jones)

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