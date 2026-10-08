One dead, two injured in Poland’s second school attack in two days



"Despite resuscitation efforts, the life of a 37-year-old school employee could not be saved," police said on X.

Earlier police said they had detained a 15-year-old who entered a school in Leszczydol-Nowiny, in Wyszkow County northeast of Warsaw, at around 9:00 a.m. and wounded three staff members with "a sharp object".

"Among the injured is the principal, who apprehended the 15-year-old. Police arrived at the scene within minutes of the report, and police operations are currently underway."

Interior minister Marcin Kierwinski said that in a separate incident in Sierpc in north-central Poland police detained a 17-year-old who was planning an attack. They found two knives in his backpack.

Ten people were injured in a knife attack at a school in Ostroleka in northeastern Poland on Wednesday, with police detaining the 19-year-old suspect, who was among those hurt, shortly after the incident.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Pawel Florkiewicz, Alicja Surdy, writing by Alan Charlish; editing by Gareth Jones)