One of the major talking points in the lead-up to the beginning of the Proteas’ Test series against Australia has been the fitness of South Africa’s most lethal fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada. The 31-year-old missed the one-day international (ODI) series win over the Australians last month, but was in contention to feature in the first Test match. However, he has now been ruled out.

“It wasn’t an easy decision. We went the conservative route to give him a couple of extra days to get as close as he can be to 100% fitness,” said Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.

Rabada’s fellow pacer Lungi Ngidi was already ruled out of the first match of the Test tussle, also with a hamstring injury. Their absence has opened the door for veteran fast bowler Anrich Nortje to be included in the starting 11 after being away for almost four years.

Kagiso Rabada was in a race against time to be ready for the Tests against Australia. But the Proteas have opted to rest him for the first Test match. (Photo: Paul Harding / Gallo Images)

The Proteas have also opted for a two spinners in Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj.

“What we are blessed with is that whatever combination of bowlers we will go with can take 20 wickets. Whether it is seam heavy or features two spinners, they are all wicket-takers,” said Proteas Test batting coach Ashwell Prince.

This is the exact type of confidence and self-belief that will serve the South Africans well as they look to topple the Australians.

Fresh off a one-day international (ODI) series win over Australia in September, the Proteas now turn their attention to the Test tussle against the same opponent. The first of three matches is set to be played in Durban from 9 October, and it will be a rare outing for the South Africans in the longest cricket format.

The last time the Proteas were in Test action was almost a year ago, when they bamboozled India by 408 runs in Guwahati, thus recording a historic 2-0 series win over the formidable Indians. It was the first time that the Proteas had managed to outfox the Indians in their own backyard since their maiden series win in India in 2000.

Although the Proteas are facing Australia on the comfort of South African pitches over three Test matches, it will take similar guile and perseverance that saw them succeed in India to outmanoeuvre the Baggy Greens.

Of course, South Africa are the reigning champions in the World Test Championship (WTC). In June 2025, they beat none other than Australia to claim a rare International Cricket Council (ICC) accolade, although a senior World Cup remains elusive. A convincing victory over the Aussies will see the Proteas make great strides in the WTC standings.

The Proteas celebrate winning the 2025 World Test Championship over Australia at Lord’s Cricket Ground in England. (Photo: Paul Harding / Gallo Images)

The South Africans currently sit second on the log table, trailing the Australians. Since winning the WTC, South Africa have played the fewest Test matches among their Test rivals, with just four. England have played the most, with 16 clashes in the 2025 to 2027 cycle.

Test Championship permutations

With win percentage being the primary separator of competing nations, South Africa’s three victories from those four matches see them occupying second place with a 75% success rate. Australia are in pole position after eight wins from their 10 matches to date. A thrashing by South Africa would see them drop from their perch.

That on its own is motivation for the Proteas. However, the generally sweet taste of a Test victory over Australia (or any victory over Australia) will be additional motivation for South Africa to succeed. Especially while playing at home.

All-rounder Marco Jansen will once again be key for his country. (Photo: Paul Harding / Gallo Images)

“Test cricket is hard, and playing against Australia is always hard – whether away or at home,” said Prince. “Yes, they’re a team in transition in the batting department and are using a few younger players. But not in their bowling.

“Australian cricket is more than just the 11 people on the field. They’ve got a certain mentality and approach to the game, and when they’re on the front foot they can be quite aggressive. We’re fully aware of what they’ll bring to this series, and we have to prepare for that,” said the former Proteas batter.

Prince knows exactly what he is talking about when it comes to the fiercely competitive Australians. After all, he made his Test debut against Australia in Johannesburg in 2002. The Proteas batting coach faced the team numerous times after that.

Australia’s competitive spirit

It would have been daunting for Prince and his compatriots facing Australian cricket juggernauts such as Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and Ricky Ponting in the 2000s – especially being sledged or verbally goaded by them.

In the last decade or so, the ICC has ensured that sledging is not as obscene and aggressive as it used to be during Prince’s playing days. Nevertheless, the batter-turned-coach believes that during the Proteas’ battles with the Baggy Greens over the next month, there will still be some back and forth between the players.

Pat Cummins of Australia will be vital for any hopes of an Australian victory. (Photo: Robert Cianflone / Getty Images)

“These days players share dressing rooms because of the nature of cricket around the world [especially playing together in T20 leagues],” said Prince. “They’re all big buddies. I don’t know if that plays a role in how much spice there is in a fixture.

“But at the end of day, I can promise you that when it comes to a Test match being in the balance, that T20 dressing room vibe where everybody loves each other goes out the window pretty quickly,” the 49-year-old added.

“This is about winning a Test match for your country. When it’s time to step up our boys will step up, and I’m sure [the Australians] will as well.” DM