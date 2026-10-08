A R30-million investment in its Gqeberha assembly plant will not only bolster Isuzu Motors South Africa’s (IMSAf) manufacturing capabilities, but also signifies the motoring giant’s long-term commitment to the local automotive industry.

At the same time, the upgrades to IMSAf’s commercial vehicles line in Nelson Mandela Bay will probably trickle down the value chain and result in economic boosts for other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in South Africa’s automotive hub.

“By continuing to invest in our Gqeberha operations, we are strengthening the capability and capacity needed to remain competitive and respond to the evolving mobility needs of customers across Africa,” executive vice-president of manufacturing and product engineering for IMSAf, Johan Vermeulen, said.

The company places a big emphasis on its commercial vehicle manufacturing, rather than passenger cars, and the new upgrades will be targeted to further expand on that core focus by enhancing manufacturing capability and efficiency, strengthening quality and digital traceability and supporting more sustainable, “future-ready” production.

Employee safety and workstation ergonomics will also factor largely into the new developments, the company said.

Isuzu Motors SA announced a R30m investment to upgrade its commercial vehicle manufacturing line. The investment signifies the motor giant’s continued commitment to Nelson Mandela Bay and the South African automotive industry. (Photo: Supplied / IMSAf)

IMSAf said the upgrades across the chassis and engine sub-assembly, as well as the cab marriage areas, included an extension of the chassis line, a better production layout and upgraded tooling to optimise operational flexibility and improve production capability.

Enhancements in the plant’s digital traceability systems will lead to better quality control to ultimately uphold the Isuzu brand’s build standards.

With an eye on employee wellbeing and environmental sustainability, IMSAf has kitted out workstations with a range of new equipment, including lifts, hoists and torque tools to reduce physical strain for staff, while ensuring that the new equipment is energy-efficient to better utilise resources.

“This investment is about more than preparing our plant for a new generation of trucks. It reflects our long-term vision for manufacturing in South Africa and our confidence in the country’s people, industrial capability and potential,” Vermeulen said.

Resilient market

The announcement by IMSAf came less than a week after the automotive business council Naamsa announced the country’s latest new vehicle sales figures, which reflected “notable resilience” despite global economic challenges.

In September, South Africa's new vehicle market reflected a 12.7% increase compared with the same period last year, while export sales saw an 18.8% decrease compared with the corresponding period last year.

Domestic sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and minibuses increased by 9.6%, while medium commercial vehicle sales gained 3.4%.

Heavy truck and bus sales totalled 2,204 units, which was down by 25 units compared with the 2,229 units sold in September 2025.

“The South African new vehicle market closed the third quarter of 2026 on a remarkably resilient footing, with September sales increasing by 12.7% year on year to 61,645 units. This performance is particularly encouraging given the increasingly difficult operating environment facing consumers and businesses, including higher borrowing costs, renewed inflationary pressures and subdued economic growth,” Naamsa chief executive Dr Mncane Mthunzi said.

Investing in the future

On a local level, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber said the latest investments at IMSAf were encouraging as it showed sustained faith in the Eastern Cape and metro’s automotive industry.

“These types of investments are absolutely critical. An automotive plant that modernises and upgrades its equipment is always a good sign and indicates continued interest in our city,” said the chamber’s chief executive Denise van Huyssteen.

Denise van Huyssteen at The Gathering at the CTICC, Cape Town, 11 September 2026. (Photo: David Harrison)

She said product life cycles in the automotive industry, particularly in the larger commercial vehicle segment, were often longer, and improvements in the production facilities usually translated to the company’s sustained presence.

“This is a retention investment to improve Isuzu’s presence in our metro. And this will undoubtedly benefit the entire automotive industry in the long run, including other local component manufacturers,” Van Huyssteen said.

Spokesperson for the Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa), Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, said the trade union welcomed IMSAf’s investment and ongoing commitment to the domestic economy.

“The retail motor industry, including the downstream dealer network and parts service value chain, is likely to benefit from this investment.

“This investment means we can expect wider product ranges and customisation, which means more work and more opportunities in service centres. We can expect a more diverse range of commercial trucks and bakkies tailored to shifting market demands.”

Hlubi-Majola said that, as the union that represented the largest number of workers in the automotive sector, Misa saw this as an opportunity for workers to be upskilled in preparation for future industry developments.

“It is Misa’s view that no worker must be left behind in this process. Misa is at the forefront of pushing for workers to be trained and ready for technological advancement, and we believe it is crucial for the workforce to be future-ready and to be able to adapt to new technology,” she said. DM