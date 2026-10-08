Favourite book?



The Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn.



Favourite film?



American Gangster. Crazy movie, a lot of lessons though.



Favourite series?



Tale of the Nine Tailed – a K-drama series. I’m a sucker for a good fantasy, romance and supernatural storyline.



What is the most random thing you’ve ordered online?



A showerhead. Not exactly exciting, but somehow I found myself very invested in finding the perfect one.



What is the last thing on your phone that you took a screenshot of?



A recent article of mine published by Daily Maverick.



What app do you spend the most time on?



WhatsApp.



What’s your favourite piece of trivia?



Anything involving pop culture. I love random pop culture questions, especially when they’re completely useless but somehow I know the answer.



If you could relive one specific experience, what would it be?



Being on an international cruise and spending five days in the middle of the ocean. There’s something so peaceful and surreal about being surrounded by nothing but the ocean.



Window seat or aisle seat?



Window seat, always. I need to see the view.



If you could live as someone else for the day, who would it be and why?



Not necessarily a specific person, but I’d love to experience a day in the life of a princess, duchess or viscountess in a royal family. Preferably with the gowns, grand balls, castles and, surprisingly, including the royal responsibilities as well.



Career highlight?



Winning the Vodacom Journalist of the Year award at both regional and national level in the Sustainability category, and being a finalist in the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards.



What are people always surprised to learn about you?



That I’m actually a very soft, romantic lover girl. I’m not particularly social, so people sometimes initially assume I’m quite strict or serious. But once they get to know me, they’re usually surprised by how soft and affectionate I actually am.



You’ve just been arrested. What crime were you likely to have committed?



Helping my mother or best friend cover up a crime. I’d like to think I’d be a very loyal accomplice.



If you weren’t working in your current role, what industry would you be in?



Travel and tourism. I love travelling and experiencing different places, cultures and ways of life. I could easily see myself doing something that allows me to travel regularly.



What is the most-worn item in your wardrobe?



My Arsenal football jersey.



What’s the best advice you’ve received?



That I will always be enough and that I should unapologetically be myself. I lack nothing.



Name one person you admire?



My mother – one of the strongest and most resilient people I know.



What’s your current guilty pleasure?



K-dramas, good food and a glass of wine after a long week. As well as booking trips I probably don’t need to book yet.



If you could travel anywhere tomorrow, where would you go?



Italy – definitely.