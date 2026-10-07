The BIG question – will the ANC make good on its prosperity promise?

As South Africa prepares for the local government elections in November, political parties continue to make promises to win votes. As an economic justice advocate, I am watching the ANC in particular, which has maintained a reputation for breaking its promises – such as creating sustainable jobs or increasing social grants to match the high cost of living. The Government of National Unity is right now battling to finalise the basic income grant (BIG) policy, and if the ANC wants to demonstrate its commitment to keeping promises, implementing a progressive policy this year would be a start.

In my years working as an economic justice advocate, one thing has always been clear: without adequate financial support or an income stream for households, it is impossible to lead healthy, dignified lives. The social relief of distress (SRD) grant has allowed people to access a level of dignity – putting food on the table, searching for and applying for jobs, and stretching the money to start businesses to sustain themselves.

The ANC has consistently amplified and strengthened its commitment to making the BIG a reality. This would provide a basic income for all unemployed people aged 18 to 59.

In his 2026 State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “We can only be strong when we are equal, when the progress we have made is shared by all South Africans.”

Ramaphosa’s bold statement suggests that he knows transformative reforms like the BIG can not only usher in a new period of dignity and livability in this country, but also win votes. His plate is overflowing with incompetent ministers and South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) issues, mainly because of budget constraints and corruption.

And in the meantime, the finance minister, through National Treasury, has successfully watered down the SRD grant, which is fundamental to laying the foundation for the BIG through budget cuts. Although the Presidency has consistently boasted about the SRD grant and promised the BIG, National Treasury is working overtime to diminish its likelihood, stalling progress and proposing exclusionary alternatives that run counter to economic expert advice.

In October 2024, #PayTheGrants and the Institute for Economic Justice took the ­government to court over unfair and exclusionary R370 SRD grant regulations. The High Court in Pretoria declared the grant regulations unconstitutional and invalid and ordered the government to adjust it to keep pace with the cost of living.

The response by National Treasury and the Department of Social Development to this clear moral – not to mention constitutional – decision, is actively challenging the court ruling. It is very concerning that instead of adhering to the high court ruling, they would rather challenge it – another classic delay and derail tactic, while millions continue to be unfairly denied the SRD grant. This shows a failure to meaningfully acknowledge the struggles the poor in this country face daily.

Through its allocation of funds, National Treasury is the ultimate decider of who gets a grant and who does not, while Social Development is guided by unfair or exclusionary regulations that also determine who is poor enough to receive a grant.

National Treasury also continues to falsely argue that the BIG isn’t affordable, even though extensive research and economic experts have repeatedly dispelled these claims, showing that the BIG is possible starting at an amount that matches the ­lower-bound poverty line.

The BIG policy is more than just about giving people money. It is about deciding what their livelihoods would look like in a system that fails to promote equal opportunities and economic participation. When a government fails to provide its people with the bare minimum, it has failed to create and sustain liveable conditions for the very people it relies on to keep it in power.

At a time when populist, extremist, racist and anti-poor politics are on the rise in South Africa, the ANC has not just an opportunity, but an obligation to demonstrate an alternative path for our country: a place where we look after each other.

The upcoming elections mark yet another round of proving whether we will be progressing as a country or not – with many people casting their ballots and placing their faith in a political party to fix the issues that flood our daily conversations.

We all know someone who has gone to bed hungry, or may even be that someone. A basic income grant can bridge the gap between affording a dignified life and going to bed hungry. Until 4 November and beyond, the question remains, wi

ll the ANC put its money where its word has been and finally follow through with its BIG promise? That is yet to be seen. DM

Tlou Seopa is an economic justice advocate.

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R39. The e-edition of DM168 is now free for readers who are signed into their Daily Maverick account. Click on the cover of the newspaper below to access the e-edition.



