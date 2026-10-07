Rahm to leave LIV Golf after three seasons, reports say





Rahm’s attorney told a LIV bankruptcy hearing on Wednesday that the Spaniard independently reviewed the proposed terms of LIV 2.0 and found them "unacceptable to him" and that he will not be participating going forward, according to the reports.

LIV Golf and Rahm's agent did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for confirmation.

Rahm, one of the most high-profile players to join LIV Golf, has won three consecutive season-long individual titles on LIV since joining the circuit in late 2023, eight months after winning the Masters for his second major title.

The reports of Rahm's decision to leave LIV come two days after the rebel circuit secured funding from BC Partners to help it emerge from restructuring and strengthen its financial footing ahead of the 2027 ​season. The financing remains subject to bankruptcy court approval and customary conditions.

LIV Golf filed for Chapter 11 protection in New Jersey in September, beginning a court-supervised restructuring process the ​company hopes to complete in early 2027. Its filing listed several star golfers as creditors still owed millions in unsecured claims. Rahm has the largest claim among players at $7.5 ​million.









(Reporting by Frank Pingue in TorontoEditing by Toby Davis)