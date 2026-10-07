Planned Moldova-Romania power line to be named after Trump

The embassy said in a post on X that the project, "backed by a $130 million US government investment", would strengthen Moldova's energy security and independence

"The Government of the Republic of Moldova supports initiatives that benefit the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, especially those that ensure the country's security and energy infrastructure," government spokesperson Dumitru Ciorici told Reuters

"The Romanian government has always supported interconnecting projects between Romania and Moldova, and the fact the United States supports and finances them only reconfirms their strategic importance," said government spokeswoman Ioana Dogioiu.

Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries and a candidate for European Union membership, imports most of its electricity via existing links with Romania and Ukraine. Russian attacks on Ukraine's power infrastructure have disrupted those supplies in the past

Trump's name has been attached to a growing number of projects around the world, including a proposed transport corridor through Armenia and a planned military base in Poland, as governments seek to win favour with the US president

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas in Chisinau and Max Hunder in Lviv. Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest. Editing by Mark Potter and David Goodman)

