Indonesia’s Constitutional Court dismisses challenge to vice president over education credentials



Petitioners in the case against Gibran, the son of former President Joko Widodo, had argued that his foreign senior high school credentials did not meet legal requirements for vice-presidential candidates and were improperly accepted by election officials.

All nine judges dismissed the petition, Chief Justice Suhartoyo said in a ruling issued late on Tuesday.

Judge Adies Kadir said the court did not disqualify Gibran because the petition could no longer be treated as a dispute over the election result, as he had been sworn into office as vice president under President Prabowo Subianto.

"Although the court found no convincing evidence that Gibran has a foreign diploma equivalent to having completed senior high school, or another equivalent school as stipulated in Election Law, the court cannot annul or disqualify him as requested by the petitioners," Adies said.

Indonesia's election law requires presidential and vice-presidential candidates to have completed senior high school or hold an equivalent qualification. No graduation certificate was presented during the case, the ruling said.

Responding to the court ruling, Gibran told reporters on Wednesday that he respected the court's processes and would continue working to ensure the success of Prabowo's programmes.

Gibran attended Orchid Park Secondary School in Singapore and UTS Insearch in Australia, before earning a bachelor's degree through the Management Development Institute of Singapore.

"Well, if I had not graduated from high school, I would not have been able to go to college. I completed my bachelor's degree in Singapore," Gibran said.

Adies said the court also found that the issue of Gibran's eligibility to serve as vice president fell under the authority of other institutions, without providing further details.

Bambang Widjojanto, the petitioners' lawyer, said the ruling could provide grounds for parliament to impeach Gibran and stop him from standing in the next election unless he completed a government high school equivalency programme.

In 2023, the Constitutional Court sparked outrage after a ruling enabled Gibran to stand as vice president despite not meeting the 40-year age requirement.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by John Mair and David Stanway)