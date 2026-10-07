France’s schools in revolt and more from around the world

Protesters gather around the Monument à la République in Paris on 4 October 2026 to condemn an understaffed and overcrowded education system. (Photo: Veronique de Viguerie / Getty Images) US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center in Grand Island, Nebraska, on 5 October. Trump appeared alongside incumbent Senator Pete Ricketts and Governor Jim Pillen to rally Republican voters ahead of the upcoming midterms. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images) Members of the Colla Jove Xiquets de Tarragona build a human tower during the 30th Concurs de Castells human tower competition in Tarragona, Spain, on 4 October. The traditional Catalan sport sees groups (colles) compete to build the tallest and most complex human towers, a practice dating back to the late 18th century. (Photo: David Ramos / Getty Images) Palestinians inspect extensive damage to a residential building following an overnight bombing in western Gaza City on 3 October. Two members of Gaza’s Christian community were among those killed. (Photo: Ahmad Hasaballah / Getty Images) Residents and activists celebrate after the eviction of several families was cancelled in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, on 7 October, following neighbourhood mobilisations and pressure from housing advocacy groups. (Photo: Angel Medina G / EPA) Israeli soldiers during a raid in Nablus, West Bank, on 7 October. Israeli forces raided several neighbourhoods in Nablus and destroyed memorials during an early morning military operation. (Photo: Alaa Badarneh / EPA) Visitors look at an installation at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin that commemorates victims of the 2023 Hamas attack against Israel on 7 October 2023 by Hamas that led to the deaths of more than 1,000 Israeli civilians. (Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images) A car half-submerged in the Lergue River in Lodeve, southern France, on 7 October after heavy rains. (Photo: Guillaume Horcajuelo / EPA) Professor Francis Halzen meets journalists at the Rector’s Office in Turin, Italy, on 7 October, following his 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics win. Halzen was awarded the prize on 6 October for his key contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy cosmic neutrinos. (Photo: Alessandro Di Marco / EPA German biophysicist Peter Hegemann, co-recipient of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, addresses a press conference at Humboldt University in Berlin on 7 October. Hegemann shares the prize with US scientist Karl Deisseroth and German scientist Georg Nagel for their pioneering discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and the development of optogenetics. (Photo: Filip Singer / EPA) A butterfly feeds on a cockscomb (Celosia cristata) flower – locally known as Mawal – on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, on 7 October. The annual plant is cultivated both for decoration and as a culinary ingredient; its red blooms are harvested, dried, and ground into a natural dye used in traditional Kashmiri Wazwan dishes like Rogan Josh. (Photo: Farooq Khan / EPA) A woman holds her dog as a priest sprinkles holy water during a pet blessing ceremony at Plaza de San Francisco in downtown Quito, Ecuador, on 3 October. Held ahead of the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, the annual gathering brings together pets of all kinds alongside local animal welfare and veterinary health campaigns. (Photo: Franklin Jacome / Agencia Press South / Getty Images) Contestants sleep on mattresses during the ‘Mattrace by Koala’ sleep competition at Share Green Minami Aoyama in Tokyo, Japan, on 5 October. Participants’ sleep quality, depth and stability are monitored during a 90-minute challenge, with the winner receiving 2.22 million yen ($14,100). (Photo: Takashi Aoyama / Getty Images) The Indian singer-songwriter Karan Aujla performs live on stage during his ‘P-Pop Culture’ World Tour at The O2 Arena in London on 4 October. (Photo: Simone Joyner / Getty Images) A model walks the runway during the Junya Watanabe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 3 October. (Photo: Peter White / Getty Images) Inverse Reverse Perverse by Cerith Wyn Evans goes on view during a photocall for ‘The 90s: Art and Fashion’, curated by Edward Enninful at Tate Britain in London on 6 October. (Photo: Tristan Fewings / Getty Images) Creative Director Matthieu Blazy acknowledges the audience during the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 5 October. (Photo: Kristy Sparow / Getty Images) Ladada Jelki of Indonesia spikes a ball against Japan during the Sepaktakraw Men’s Quadrant Final at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Gymnasium in Nagoya, Japan, on 3 October. (Photo: Yuichi Masuda / Getty Images) Ty Dillon celebrates with a burnout after winning the Nascar Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on 4 October. (Photo: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his match against Daniil Medvedev during their Men’s singles semifinal match of the China Open in Beijing, China, on 5 October. Djokovic advanced to the final after Medvedev was disqualified for hitting a spectator in the face with a ball, and the Serb went on to win the tournament after Alex de Minaur retired injured in the final. (Photo: Yanshan Zhang / Getty Images)



