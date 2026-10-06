South Africa’s next generation of talent is ready for business

Young talent is a business growth opportunity

The conversation about youth unemployment often starts with what South Africa lacks. In the second quarter of 2026, the expanded unemployment rate among South Africans aged 18 to 35 reached 55.3%. That is a national emergency.

But there is another way to look at it. It is also an economic opportunity hiding in plain sight.

Millions of young people are looking for opportunities to work, learn and contribute. At the same time, businesses across the country need adaptable talent to serve customers, support operations and strengthen teams. Business has already shown that it is willing to act. Across the economy, companies are creating early career opportunities and structured work experience.

The challenge is not a lack of willingness on either side. It is the ability to connect opportunity and talent in ways that help employers find the right people and help young people demonstrate what they can do.

This is important because youth employment challenge requires businesses to see young talent as part of their workforce strategy: a way to build talent pipelines, meet operational demand, improve service delivery and prepare for future growth.

SA Youth is South Africa’s largest online youth recruitment platform, connecting employers to more than five million registered young work-seekers. More than 3,500 businesses, including SMMEs and large corporates, are already using the platform to reach and recruit entry-level talent nationwide.

Retail accounts for 40% of the 200,000 formal-sector placements reported on platform. This demonstrates how entry-level recruitment is helping companies respond to demand while creating a source of talent for the future.

Hiring young talent is a workforce strategy

Entry-level recruitment is often treated as a response to today’s vacancies but it can be much more than that.

Businesses can employ young talent to build capability around their systems, service standards and growth priorities. Through SA Youth, employers can now access a diverse pool of young people with the potential to succeed and intentionally develop them in line with how their businesses work.

Over time, this approach creates a pipeline of people equipped to progress into permanent, specialist and leadership roles. It helps a business meet an immediate workforce need while developing the skills, experience and institutional knowledge it will need next.

TymeBank shows what this can look like in practice.

Of its nearly eight million customer sign-ups in 2023, 80% took place in-store with support from digital ambassadors recruited on SA Youth. More than 5,200 young people have been connected to earning opportunities that support the bank’s growth.

This is the business benefit of a well-designed hiring model. It can help a company reach customers, expand its footprint and build a workforce around the way the business grows.

A first role gives a young person experience, income and a route to progression. For the employer, it creates capacity today and a source of talent for tomorrow.

Better information leads to better hiring

A traditional CV tells only part of a candidate’s story. Volunteering, community initiatives, public employment programmes, informal work and self-employment can develop resourcefulness, communication and practical problem-solving. These capabilities may not appear neatly on a conventional CV, but they can be directly relevant to the requirements of an entry-level role.

Through the SA Youth CV, employers can consider formal and informal experience alongside behavioural screeners, problem-solving assessments, candidate voice notes and customised questions that reveal how an applicant thinks, communicates and approaches work.

The commercial value of that richer picture is measurable. According to Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator's Breaking Barriers report, employers using signals from behavioural screeners achieved up to a 50% increase in hires, together with a 5–6% increase in the inclusion of young people entering their first formal role. Better evidence makes capable entry-level talent more visible and supports stronger hiring decisions.

Instead of screening primarily for previous job titles, employers can test potential against the actual requirements of a role. The result is a better-informed shortlist, clearer evidence of who is equipped to succeed and greater confidence in the final hiring decision.

Recruit nationally. Hire locally.

National scale is most valuable when it can be applied with local precision. SA Youth’s geo-matching capability connects vacancies to candidates who live near a particular store, office, restaurant, factory or distribution site, allowing businesses to find talent where it can contribute most.

A multi-site employer can therefore recruit across the country while responding to the needs of each location. Bringing opportunities closer to where candidates live can support attendance and retention, and the business gains a more dependable workforce rooted in the communities it serves.

With more than 3,500 employers already using SA Youth and over 1.7 million young people connected to earning opportunities to date, the platform has demonstrated its ability to support recruitment at scale. More importantly for business, that experience shows how hiring becomes faster, more targeted and more effective when employers can recognise potential, recruit locally and draw from a broader pool of talent. DM

Recruit on SA Youth at sayouth.co.za. It is fast to post, easy to use and built to help employers find the talent their businesses need today and tomorrow.