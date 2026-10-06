Kremlin warns Lithuania that its move to lift a nuclear arms ban risks further escalation



Lithuania's parliament voted in favour of removing the ban on Tuesday, in a first of two ballots required for the change.

Asked by reporters how Russia viewed that development, as well as a proposal floated this month by US President Donald Trump to build an American military base in the Baltic country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

"If the military infrastructure of what is, in effect, NATO's leading country (the US) is moving closer to our borders, then, of course, this cannot be perceived as anything other than a step towards escalating tensions."

He added: "The same applies to the deployment of nuclear weapons on the territory of a neighbouring state. Neither of these developments will contribute to stability and predictability on the European continent; on the contrary, they will, much to our regret, mark yet another significant escalation of tensions."

Lithuania, a ​member of the EU and NATO, borders Russia and Moscow's close ally Belarus. The US has ​kept an armoured battalion of almost ​1,000 troops there since 2019, in overlapping rotations, meaning ‌the ⁠troops arrive and leave every few months.

The legal overhaul of the nuclear arms ban, which requires a two-thirds majority in two parliamentary votes to go into effect, is set to remove prohibitions put in place more than three decades ago after Lithuania broke away from the Soviet Union.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lucy PapachristouEditing by Andrew Osborn)