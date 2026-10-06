A gravel road leading to the old Bensonvale College – a path to the past. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) One of the remaining mission buildings stands weathered and worn, a silent reminder of the institution’s long history and the generations who passed through its grounds. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) One of the remaining mission buildings. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) The old dormitory blocks at Bensonvale College stand broken and silent, their decaying walls preserving traces of generations of students. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Dormitory blocks in ruin. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Vanishing legacy: The dormitory blocks at Bensonvale College. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) What remains of the library. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) The dormitory blocks. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Bensonvale College’s dormitory blocks are silent witnesses to the past. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) A faded kitchen sign on the wall, a quiet reminder of a space that once served generations of students and staff. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Fading outlines in the kitchen mark where ovens once stood, an echo of the time the space was at the heart of daily life at the institution. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) A rusted electricity box on the wall inside the abandoned kitchen, a stark reminder of a once-bustling institution now left to decay. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Weathered pillars still stand proudly in the old dining hall, silent witnesses to the countless meals, conversations and memories once shared within these walls. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Gaps where doors and a window once stood in the kitchen. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Steps leading out of the kitchen. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)



