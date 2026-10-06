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Bensonvale College — a fading monument to generations of teachers

Once a renowned teachers’ college in Sterkspruit, Bensonvale College of Education has deep roots in the Eastern Cape’s mission-education tradition. This photographic essay explores Bensonvale as a place of memory, documenting its decaying buildings and present-day life.

Felix Dlangamandla
By Felix Dlangamandla
6 Oct
Weathered classrooms in ruin at the old Bensonvale College in Sterkspruit, Eastern CapeWeathered and decaying classrooms at the old Bensonvale College stand in silence, their walls bearing the marks of years gone by. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

A gravel road leading to the old Bensonvale College – a path to the past. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
One of the remaining mission buildings stands weathered and worn, a silent reminder of the institution’s long history and the generations who passed through its grounds. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
One of the remaining mission buildings. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
The old dormitory blocks at Bensonvale College stand broken and silent, their decaying walls preserving traces of generations of students. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Dormitory blocks in ruin. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Vanishing legacy: The dormitory blocks at Bensonvale College. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
What remains of the library. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
The dormitory blocks. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Bensonvale College’s dormitory blocks are silent witnesses to the past. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
A faded kitchen sign on the wall, a quiet reminder of a space that once served generations of students and staff. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Fading outlines in the kitchen mark where ovens once stood, an echo of the time the space was at the heart of daily life at the institution. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
A rusted electricity box on the wall inside the abandoned kitchen, a stark reminder of a once-bustling institution now left to decay. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Weathered pillars still stand proudly in the old dining hall, silent witnesses to the countless meals, conversations and memories once shared within these walls. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Gaps where doors and a window once stood in the kitchen. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Steps leading out of the kitchen. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)


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