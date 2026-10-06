IN PICTURES
Bensonvale College — a fading monument to generations of teachers
Once a renowned teachers’ college in Sterkspruit, Bensonvale College of Education has deep roots in the Eastern Cape’s mission-education tradition. This photographic essay explores Bensonvale as a place of memory, documenting its decaying buildings and present-day life.
Weathered and decaying classrooms at the old Bensonvale College stand in silence, their walls bearing the marks of years gone by. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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