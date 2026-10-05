US removes bombers from UK base at centre of suspected Iranian plot

The planes had been stationed at RAF Fairford, 90 miles (145 km) west of London, and had recently been used for US strikes on Iran. A Pentagon official said on Sunday they had now returned to their home bases in the US.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in late July that the base was a legitimate target.

The five men arrested by British police have been released on bail, and the incident remains largely unexplained. A sixth man, a dual UK-Iranian national arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, has also been released on bail.

Iran has said accusations it was involved in any plot are baseless, and its foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, wrote on X: "I can confirm Iran's belief that releasing supposed terrorists working for foreign states really says it all. You're barking up the wrong tree."

KEY AIR BASE FOR US OPERATIONS

As one of the US Air Force's only European airfields suitable for heavy bombers, the Fairford base has historically played a key role in previous US campaigns in the Middle East. During the current conflict, the US had permission to use Fairford to strike Iranian missile sites that were attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We can acknowledge now that all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have re-deployed to their home stations in the United States," a Pentagon spokesman wrote in an email.

The Pentagon added that the country's bomber force remained ready to deliver precision global strike capabilities "anywhere, anytime".

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the removal of the aircraft, said they flew home because of security concerns linked to suspected plots targeting the base.

Britain's Ministry of Defence on Monday declined to comment on US plane movements.

A senior NATO military official said the move would not have any impact on the alliance: "NATO's defensive agility towards any aggression remains unchanged and unmatched thanks to the unity, strength, and combined capabilities of 32 nations".

MEN SEEN RUNNING NEAR BASE

In the early hours of September 27, five British men in their 20s were arrested after being seen running into fields from three white vans parked near the base. Police said no explosive devices were found but a quantity of petrol was present.

Counterterrorism police have described the investigation as complex.

US President Donald Trump said those involved in the plot had planned "big damage" and that it might have been connected to Iran, adding that he would not have released the suspects on bail. "I wouldn't have done that," he said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York and Sarah Young in London; Editing by Sergio Non, Nia Williams and Hugh Lawson)