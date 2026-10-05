Trump approval at record low; Hispanic voters sour on Republicans, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds





The six-day poll showed 32% of Americans giving a thumbs up to Trump's presidency, unchanged from a September Reuters/Ipsos survey that saw the leader's rating at the lowest of his political career.





Hispanic voters helped propel Trump to victory in the 2024 presidential contest, when he won nearly half the Hispanic vote compared with roughly one-third in the 2020 election. But support for the president has waned in recent months as Americans struggle with high inflation triggered by Trump's decision to go to war with Iran.

Just 24% of Hispanic Americans approve of Trump's performance in the White House, the lowest share in either of Trump's two presidential terms.

And in a sign that Trump's low popularity is weighing heavily on his Republican Party, just 26% of Hispanic registered voters plan to vote Republican in the November 3 elections, which will determine control of both chambers of Congress during the last two years of Trump's current term.

Some 52% of Hispanic voters plan to vote for Democrats, about double the level of support for Republicans and the largest Democratic advantage since Trump took office.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which was conducted online and nationwide, surveyed 4,506 US adults and had a margin of error of about two percentage points.





(Reporting by Jason Lange; editing by Scott Malone and Cynthia Osterman)