Sheriff ordered to seize Nelson Mandela Bay mayor’s assets over unpaid court costs

The political and legal war between Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Babalwa Lobishe and People’s Power leader Siyanda Mayana has now reached the point where a Sheriff could arrive at the mayor’s home to attach her belongings.

It is the latest twist in a feud that has seen allegations of illicit funds, an urgent court bid to stop Mayana publishing statements Lobishe said were defamatory, an extortion complaint and now an R82,970.88 legal bill that Lobishe has not yet paid.

The writ of execution, issued by the Gqeberha High Court, directs the Sheriff to attach and take into execution Lobishe’s movable goods or other assets at her home or places where she operates, to recover the R82,970.88 in legal costs.

People’s Power president Siyanda Mayana has obtained a writ of execution against Bay Mayor Babalwa Lobishe. (Photo: Siyanda Mayana)





In the writ of execution, issued on 18 September, the court orders the Sheriff to attach and take into execution Lobishe’s movable goods or other assets at her place of residence or any other location where she operates. The assets may be sold at public auction to recover the legal costs.

The writ states that the R82,970.88 amount was ordered by the court on 19 February 2026 and taxed on 4 August 2026.

It further directs the Sheriff to pay the amount due to Mayana or his attorneys.

Mayana said the Sheriff was expected to visit Lobishe’s home this week, but he doubted the execution would be successful.

“I know how she thinks. The execution won’t be successful, which is exactly what we want because the ultimate goal is to charge her criminally for being in contempt of court. At this stage, we have not heard anything from Lobishe or her lawyers.”

Alleged illicit funds

The costs Lobishe owes Mayana arose from the mayor’s unsuccessful urgent application against the People’s Power president earlier this year. The application sought to stop him from publishing claims about her, including allegations concerning her Capitec Bank account.

Mayana posted on his Facebook account in January that Lobishe’s Capitec Bank account had been frozen in December because of illicit funds that had allegedly been deposited into the account.

Lobishe disputed the allegations, saying the account had been temporarily paused as part of a Fica compliance process and that the money was linked to her hair business.

Mayana later registered an inquiry for investigation with the Hawks to probe the reasons for the freezing of her account and the source of the funds, which he claims were from ANC headquarters, Luthuli House.

In March, Lobishe opened an extortion case against Mayana, alleging he had demanded R170,000 in exchange for withdrawing complaints linked to a dispute about an allegedly irregular leasing of a municipal transformer. Mayana denied the allegation, saying the money related to legal fees which arose from Lobishe’s failed court application.

The National Prosecuting Authority subsequently declined to prosecute Mayana on the extortion complaint, and the Hawks closed their investigation.

Mayana has accused Lobishe of irregularly leasing the municipal transformer, valued at about R25-million, to private company Coega Steels without a council resolution and despite advice against the arrangement from then metro chief executive Jackson Ngcelwane.

The 12-month lease was concluded in September 2025, but the municipality later sought to have the agreement reviewed and set aside. Lobishe has defended the deal, saying it was intended to protect jobs and economic activity.

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Babalwa Lobishe. (Photo: Lulama Zenzile / Gallo Images / Die Burger)

An ANC Provincial Integrity Commission investigation into the deal found no evidence that Lobishe had personally benefited from the transaction or broken the law.

The latest setback for Lobishe comes as the DA prepares to ask the high court in Gqeberha to force the metro to seek recovery from her personally for any losses linked to the lease, in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Lobishe was asked for comment, but had not done so by publication. Her comment will be added if received. DM