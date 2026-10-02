Taiwan’s first two F-16V fighter jets arrive to bolster defences against China



Taiwan faces a rising military threat from Beijing, which claims the democratically governed island as its own territory. Taipei has complained of repeated delays to weapons ordered from the United States, its most important international backer and arms supplier.

The delivery, to Taitung's Chihhang Air Base on the mountainous east coast, comes amid growing concern in Taiwan about the Trump administration's commitment to arming Taipei, despite Washington saying there has been no change in policy.

The aircraft, which flew via Hawaii and Guam, touched down at noon (0400 GMT).

"This is an important development in strengthening Taiwan's air defence capabilities," President Lai Ching-te wrote on Facebook, thanking the United States for its support.

Speaking to reporters at parliament in Taipei, Defence Minister Wellington Koo said there would be other new F-16Vs arriving soon, though he did not give details.

In 2019 the US approved an $8 billion sale of Lockheed Martin LMT.N F-16V fighter jets to Taiwan, which would take its F-16 fleet to more than 200. But issues such as software problems delayed delivery of the planes.

The arrival of the first two aircraft came almost exactly a week after US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington.

Trump said in May, after meeting Xi in Beijing, that he was holding a new $14 billion package for Taiwan in abeyance, though he did approve one worth $11 billion in December 2025.

CHINA THREAT LEVEL

US officials believe a Chinese invasion of Taiwan before 2028 is increasingly unlikely, people familiar with US thinking told Reuters. Taiwan holds its next presidential election in early 2028.

"China's intention to annex Taiwan by force has never changed," Koo said.

Taiwan also has an ambitious domestic weapons programme, including building what is eventually planned to be eight submarines, drawing on expertise and technology from several countries, including the United States and Britain.

The first boat, the Narwhal, had been due to be delivered to the navy in 2024, but the programme — Taiwan's first attempt to build a submarine — has been hit with delays.

Chen Jeng-horng, chairman of CSBC 2208.TW, which is building the vessels, told reporters in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung that the Narwhal was undergoing its final tests before delivery.

"Of course, the sooner the better for all parties," he added, without giving a timeframe for when the navy would get it.

ADVANCED NEW FIGHTER

The new F-16V jets have advanced avionics, weapons and radar systems to better counter the Chinese air force, including its stealthy J-20 fighters, though Washington has been unwilling to provide Taiwan its most advanced fighters such as the F-22 or F-35.

The United States is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, but the two have no formal diplomatic relations.

Beijing has repeatedly told Washington to stop arming Taiwan. The Chinese foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the arrival of the F-16s.

"We continue standing with friends and allies across the Indo-Pacific to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values — that includes Taiwan," a US State Department spokesperson said when asked about the new F-16s.

($1=31.9060 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Ann Wang in Taitung, Fabian Hamacher in Taipei and Ben Blanchard in Kaohsiung; Editing by Tom Hogue)