South Africa’s Oscars of teaching took centre stage on 1 October 2026, as educators gathered for the National Teaching Awards at Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Benoni, Gauteng.

Hosted by the Department of Basic Education, the awards recognise teachers whose dedication, innovation and leadership are helping shape teaching and learning across the country. This year’s ceremony was held under the theme, “Uniting for Excellence: Elevating Achievement, Empowering Educators to Shape South Africa’s Future.”

Mpho Anatjie Mosala, a Free State teacher from Letlotlo Naledi Primary School, was named South Africa’s National Best Teacher. Mosala was recognised for her commitment to literacy and for supporting learners beyond the classroom.

“I’m a teacher who believes in supporting learners beyond the classroom, and also understanding the background of my learners. Most importantly, I am a language teacher. I believe in making sure that my learners know how to read for comprehension, and I also encourage early literacy in schools, neighbouring schools and in ECDs (early childhood development centres),” said Mosala.

She said her work extended beyond the classroom: she supported pupils with learning barriers, stayed in touch with them after they moved on to high school, and visited their homes when they stopped attending school.

Making maths accessible beyond school hours

Helping pupils pass exams is only part of what teaching mathematics means to Sibusiso Blessing Mkhonto.

The Mpumalanga teacher, who teaches at Ndzundza Mabhoko Secondary School, was named the national winner in Excellence in Teaching Mathematics. He works to make the subject accessible and recognises pupils’ progress with a commitment that often extends beyond the school day as he regularly holds extra lessons on Saturdays and Sundays.

Sibusiso Blessing Mkhonto, an Mpumalanga teacher, won the award for Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (FET Phase) after driving distinctions through weekend extra classes and engaging teaching strategies. (Photo: Department of Basic Education)

“It’s not easy, but it’s interesting because as a young person, I always come up with strategies that are very interesting to my learners,” he said. “They make mathematics easy; they make mathematics interesting. Hence, they are always willing to come to my classes.”

Mkhonto said his approach had helped pupils achieve strong Grade 12 results, including distinctions. Some of his former pupils had gone on to study at universities in South Africa and abroad.

Praise from Ramaphosa

Delivering the keynote address, President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to his former school principal, Mr Ntsandeni, whom he credited with changing the course of his life. He recalled that some teachers had wanted him expelled for asking too many questions, but Ntsandeni intervened and recognised his potential.

Ramaphosa said great teachers see promise in learners who might otherwise be overlooked, and can change a young person’s future by encouraging them at a decisive moment. He described the awards as an opportunity to recognise educators and school leaders whose dedication, innovation and impact strengthened education.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said great teachers saw promise in learners who might otherwise be overlooked. (Photo: Jairus Mmutle / GCIS)

Ramaphosa called on the government to provide safe, suitable schools, reduce unnecessary administrative demands and give teachers the professional support they need. He also stressed the importance of foundational literacy and numeracy, saying every part of the education system must focus on improving learning outcomes.

Addressing the impact of new technology, he said digital tools could support teaching, but could not replace the human connection between teachers and learners.

“Technology can transmit information, but it cannot replace the encouragement, discipline, empathy and human connection that a good teacher provides,” he said.

Ramaphosa said schools should help prevent gender-based violence by teaching learners about respect, equality and consent, and how to build healthy relationships. He called for teachers, families and communities to work together to foster a culture of safety and mutual respect.

Gwarube prioritises strong foundations

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube said the National Teaching Awards recognised the district officials and teams whose work supported schools, teachers and learners. She described districts as places “where educational leadership becomes real”, with officials helping improve curriculum delivery, guide principals and respond to schools’ challenges.

She said success should also be measured by whether learners remained in school, developed literacy and numeracy, and gained opportunities to succeed in subjects such as mathematics and science. Strengthening learning foundations, she said, was a priority. The department was expanding early childhood development access and planned targeted literacy and numeracy training for 10,000 Foundation Phase teachers.

Gwarube urged districts to use evidence to identify where schools needed support, share effective practices and work together. Excellence, she said, should be a continuing commitment rather than a single result or award.

Siviwe Gwarube, Minister of Basic Education, during a Daily Maverick interview in Johannesburg on 28 July 2026. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

“The true measure of our work is whether a child’s prospects are improved because the education system acted early, supported the teacher, strengthened the school and refused to give up on that learner,” she said.

Full list of winners

Special Recognition Categories:

Kader Asmal Lifetime Achievement Award: Duduzile Nkuna from Sekampaneng Primary School (Gauteng)

Minister’s Special Award: Paulos Mthimunye and pupil Appreciate Jiyane (Mpumalanga)

National Best Teacher Award: Mpho Mosala from Letlotlo Naledi Primary School (Free State)

General Teaching and Leadership:

Excellence in Primary School Leadership: Mosimanegape Moepi from Ragogang Primary School (North West)

Excellence in Secondary School Leadership: Hendré Kachelhoffer from Hoërskool Trio High School (Free State)

Excellence in Grade R Teaching: Danielle Bosch from Koos Sadie Primary School (Western Cape)

Excellence in Teaching Life Skills (Grades 1-6): Vusi Maseko from Hlangu Phala Primary School (Mpumalanga)

Excellence in Primary School Teaching: Xolile Mazibuko from Sipheni Primary School (KwaZulu-Natal)

Excellence in Secondary School Teaching: Samukeliswe Msibi from Phendukani Full Service High School (KwaZulu-Natal)

Inclusive Education:

Excellence in Inclusive Education Teaching: Tshepang Olifant from Pholoho Special School (Free State)

Excellence in Inclusive Education Leadership: Mthabi Fihla from Phakamisani Primary School (Western Cape)

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (Stem):

Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (GET – Grades R-9): Fulufhedzani Mulaudzi from Daniel Mubva Primary School (Limpopo)

Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (FET – Grades 10-12): Sibusiso Blessing Mkhonto from Ndzundza Mabhoko Secondary School (Mpumalanga)

Excellence in Teaching Natural Sciences: Taetso Mmako from Molamo Primary School (Limpopo)

Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences: Prosper Baloyi from Mugwazeni Secondary School (Limpopo)

Excellence in Technology-Enhanced Teaching and Learning: Hortense Stegmann from Welgemoed Primary School (Western Cape) DM



