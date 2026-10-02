Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

By Alexander Dziadosz, Patricia Zengerle and Humeyra Pamuk

Egypt started to get significant US support after signing a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, and has received about $1.3 billion a year in US military aid since the late 1980s.

A portion of that aid is subject to human rights and democracy-related conditions which can be waived on national-security grounds. The withholding of funds, including under former US President Joe Biden, has caused friction between Cairo and Washington in the past.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio "has made a determination to waive the certification requirement with respect to $320 million in FY 2025 Foreign Military Financing for Egypt," said a letter addressed to various congressional committees dated September 21, seen by Reuters.

The waiver was later confirmed by the State Department.

That portion of military aid was deemed "necessary for counterterrorism, border security, or nonproliferation programs or is otherwise important to the national security interest of the United States," according to an accompanying memo justifying the decision.

"Exercising this waiver authority is essential for the US-Egypt relationship and US national security priorities, particularly in light of Egypt's helpful role following Operation Epic Fury," said the memo, which was dated September 4 and bore Rubio’s signature.

Operation Epic Fury is the name used by the US military for the campaign against Iran launched alongside Israel in late February. The State Department memo — which two sources in Washington familiar with the letter confirmed was authentic — did not elaborate on what it called Egypt's "helpful role".

WAR PUTS STRAIN ON EGYPT'S ECONOMY

The State Department's annual determination on Egypt's military aid typically deals with funds appropriated the previous fiscal year, which ends on September 30.

A State Department spokesman said Rubio had waived the certification in the interest of US Security and that the US continues to engage with the Egyptian government on a range of issues.

"The waiver determination recognizes the importance of maintaining security cooperation with Egypt at a time of significant regional security challenges," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment.

The spillover from the Iran war has imposed a high cost on US security partners, including Egypt, which has seen its economy tested by surging fuel prices and other disruptions.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in cash assistance, as well as tanks, helicopters, missiles and fighter aircraft were held back after Egypt’s army ousted the country’s first democratically elected president, Mohamed Mursi, amid mass protests in 2013.

Under Biden, the US withheld portions of the annual military allocation multiple times over Egypt’s human-rights record.

In 2024, following the Hamas-led October 7 attack on Israel and the resulting war in Gaza, the Biden administration overrode the human rights conditions and granted the full $1.3 billion allocation to Egypt for the first time in his administration.

Egypt has played a central role in ceasefire negotiations over conflicts in Gaza, including a truce deal agreed in October 2025, but has been less prominent in mediation over the Iran war.

Rights groups have long accused Egypt of widespread human rights abuses under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, including torture and enforced disappearances.

This week Egyptian police arrested six journalists from a fact-checking and investigative media outlet, accusing them of spreading misinformation on behalf of the banned Muslim Brotherhood, which the publication denied.

Egyptian authorities say they have taken steps to address rights. Sisi has said stability is paramount and the government is promoting rights by trying to provide for basic needs.

(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz in Cairo, Patricia Zengerle in Washington and Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul; Editing by Aidan Lewis and Christopher Cushing)