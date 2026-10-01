Historic-low water levels reveal shipwreck in Germany, and more from around the world

Hundreds of people carry the ‘Sudario della Memoria Viva’ (Shroud of Living Memory) during a demonstration in the historic centre of Catania, Sicily, on 25 September. The 70m-long cloth, created at the Giorgio La Pira Institute in Pozzallo, bears the handwritten names of 18,500 Palestinian children killed in Gaza. (Photo: Fabrizio Villa / Getty Images) Protesters in Paris on 29 September during a nationwide strike called by eight major trade unions. Healthcare workers, students, firefighters, and other public-sector employees joined the demonstration to demand higher pay and oppose a proposed public sector salary freeze ahead of France’s 2027 budget debates. (Photo: Mohammed Badra / EPA) Protesters set up an encampment at Madrid’s Puerta del Sol on 28 September to demand action against Spain’s housing and real estate speculation crisis. The demonstration follows the court-ordered eviction of Maricarmen Abascal, an 87-year-old disabled woman facing removal from her home of 70 years after an investment fund increased her rent by more than 300%. (Photo: Aldara Zarraoa / Getty Images) Anti-AI protesters gather outside an OpenAI developer conference at Fort Mason in San Francisco on 29 September. The protest coincided with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman introducing ‘Dots’, new personal assistant AI agents designed to rival Meta’s Muse. (Photo: Heather Diehl / Getty Images) Members of the People’s Liberation Army band gather near the portrait of Mao Zedong in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on 30 September. The event marks Martyrs’ Day, held annually on the eve of China’s National Day to honour fallen national heroes. (Photo: Andres Martinez Casares / EPA) British Prime Minister Andy Burnham walks off stage on the final day of the Labour Party Annual Conference in Liverpool, Britain, on 30 September. (Photo: Adam Vaughan / EPA) The flooded streets of San Carlos village in Comondu, Mexico, after the passage of Hurricane Polo on 29 September. Hurricane Polo hit the Baja California Sur coast in Comondu as a Category 2 hurricane, causing damage to the electrical infrastructure and streets and flooding in the affected areas. (Photo: Alfredo Martinez / Getty Images) A car is submerged on a flooded street in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, on 26 September, following voluntary evacuation orders during a powerful nor’easter. Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency for eight counties as the storm brought damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and severe coastal flooding across the region. (Photo: Ryan Murphy / Getty Images) A young migrant fixes a companion’s hair at a temporary camp on El Trampolín beach in Ceuta, Spain, on 24 September. An estimated 2,000 migrants, including many unaccompanied minors, remain at the coastal enclave following a major border breach from Morocco that has heightened political tensions across Europe. (Photo: Manu Brabo / Getty Images) Housing protesters demonstrate against Spain’s housing crisis at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid on 30 September. (Photo: Rodrigo Jimenez / EPA) A patron walks through an artwork by the Chinese artist Ai Weiwei at MCA Australia in Sydney on 25 September. (Photo: Don Arnold / WireImage) Pope Leo XIV prays at the Grotto of the Apparitions in Massabielle on 26 September during his visit to Lourdes, France. The four-day papal tour – with stops in Paris, Lourdes, and Metz – marks the first papal visit to France since Benedict XVI visited in 2008. (Photo: Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool / Getty Images) SpaceX Starship Flight 14 launches from Boca Chica Beach, Texas, on 28 September. The flight marked an operational milestone, aimed at deploying a payload of Starlink internet satellites into orbit. (Photo: Brandon Bell / Getty Images) A Pacific Ocean wave crashes into a seawall protecting beachfront homes on 28 September in Long Beach, California. Heavy surf generated by Hurricane Polo offshore, amid a Pacific Ocean heatwave and an emerging El Niño, led to a coastal flood advisory from the National Weather Service for much of Southern California. (Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images) US singer-songwriter Jill Scott performs at O2 Academy Brixton on 28 September in London, England. (Photo: James Klug / Getty Images) Designer Burc Akyol on the runway during the Burc Akyol Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on 29 September. (Photo: Francois Durand / Getty Images) Ginni van Katwijk of the Netherlands dives from the 22m platform during the second competition day of the fifth and final stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series on 26 September at Polignano a Mare, Italy. (Photo: Romina Amato / Red Bull via Getty Images) Nanako Matsumoto of Japan, Mariya Shuvalova of Kazakhstan, Kiran of India, Seoyoon Kim of South Korea and Prachi of India compete during the Athletics Women’s 400m Final at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya on 26 September in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan. (Photo: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images) The second wave of starters at the 2026 BMW Berlin-Marathon on 27 September in Berlin, Germany. (Photo: Maja Hitij / Getty Images) Hao Yang and Junjie Lian of China compete during the Diving Men’s Synchronised 10m Platform at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya in Tokyo, Japan, on 27 September. (Photo: Atsushi Tomura / Getty Images)



