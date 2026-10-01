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England striker Toney pleads not guilty to assault at London nightclub

England striker Ivan Toney pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a charge of assault at a Soho nightclub in December, British media reported.

Reuters
By Reuters
1 Oct
Ivan Toney of England before the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals match England against Argentina, in Atlanta, USA, 15 July 2026. EPA/WILL OLIVER Ivan Toney of England before the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals match England against Argentina, in Atlanta, USA, 15 July 2026. EPA/WILL OLIVER

Toney, 30, denied a single count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over an incident on Wardour Street on December 6, 2025, when he appeared at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court.

A spokesperson for Toney, who plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, previously said he was shocked by having been charged, but looked forward to "being given the opportunity to clear his name in court".

Toney was in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, though the former Brentford striker was little used by coach Thomas Tuchel.

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

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