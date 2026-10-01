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AI agents tried to hack Canadian government website, research firm says

Sept 30 (Reuters) - AI agents tried to hack into a Canadian government website, an AI research firm said on Wednesday.

Reuters
By Reuters
1 Oct
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The agents attempted to access Library and Archives Canada on May 8 and on June 9, AI research firm Transluce said in a blog post.

Transluce said it disclosed the attack to the Canadian government on Monday.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security said in a statement on Tuesday it was aware of reports of suspected AI agent activity.

"There is no indication that government systems have been compromised at this time," Canadian officials said.

(Reporting by Christian Martinez)

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