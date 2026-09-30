You can do an MBA without breaking your career (or your family)

Ask almost any senior professional who is thinking about embarking on an MBA, and you’ll hear the same hesitation. People have the drive and the intelligence, but they are just not sure they have the time required.

For decades, traditional business schools have treated executive-level studies like a sleep-deprivation contest. The unspoken message was that if you weren’t running on four hours of sleep, neglecting your marriage, and pushing the boundaries of clinical burnout, you simply weren’t cut out for senior leadership.

When renewable energy entrepreneur Lunga Mkhwanazi considered studying, that myth nearly stopped him in his tracks. He had just started a family and had a newborn son at home. He remembers thinking about the grim reputation of the qualification: ‘There’s this perception about the MBA being a cause of divorce, so I wanted the assurance that I would have the support to manage my studies without neglecting my family.’

He wasn’t alone in that fear. The window of life when you are ready for an Executive MBA is usually the precise moment your career hits top gear, your children are young, and your energy is already stretched thin.

Lyneth Zungu, who heads the MBA programmes at Henley Business School Africa, sees this hesitation every single intake. ‘The years in which executives are ready to pursue an MBA are often the same years in which careers become more demanding, families require greater attention and professional responsibilities multiply,’ she says. ‘For many, the decision is not whether an MBA would be valuable; they know it will be, but whether it is realistically possible.’

But Henley refuses to accept the premise that developing great leaders requires breaking human beings. In fact, says Zungu, it believes the opposite. ‘We need to build the whole human being, and that includes bringing their families along for the ride.’

The ‘family-friendly’ MBA: It’s not just a tagline

The thing is, adds Zungu, your personal life is not an inconvenient competitor for your time. For most people, it’s the thing that matters most. So how can MBA programmes integrate this into the learning experience?

For Henley Africa Dean and Director, Jon Foster-Pedley, it’s about making flexibility a deliberate design premise of the programme. So Henley’s Flexible MBA is a part-time degree structured over 30 months. It combines online learning, self-study and face-to-face modules on campus. When work or family pressures peak, Henley allows students to adjust their pace by requesting flexible assignment extensions or temporarily pausing and restarting their studies in particularly challenging situations.

Thus, entrepreneur and social media influencer Ayanda Thabethe took four years, rather than the 30 months, to complete her MBA because she had, not one, but two children during her studies.

‘As a mother of two little boys – aged two and one – I had responsibilities on the home front that couldn’t be ignored, nor could they simply be moved down on my list of priorities.

‘At no point did Henley put me under pressure to finish my course at a time when it was literally an impossibility,’ she says. ‘The entire experience has been so positive and so rewarding. At each stage of the programme, I received overwhelming support from the school. I will always be grateful to Henley for accommodating me as I grew my little family while pursuing the MBA, both of which are hugely important personal goals.’

The most enduring learning happens when you can bring all of yourself to the classroom

Foster-Pedley says this approach isn’t just because the school is being accommodating. ‘It’s about recognising that becoming a better leader shouldn't force you to abandon your life or the people you love. Rather than pausing your career, you bring your daily workplace and family friction straight into the room, because the most enduring learning happens when the strategic dilemmas dissected in class are the exact challenges waiting for us on a Monday morning (or a Sunday night).’

‘To be human is to drop perfectionism and commit to learning just as you are. That’s all we ask of our students. In return, our commitment to our students is that “we build the people who build the businesses that build Africa”. We want to ensure people leave Henley with the practical skills and knowledge to make a difference, be recognised, and grow as leaders through the strength of their understanding, their ability to understand themselves and others, and their ability to get results. We build the ability to think well, make sense of complexity, be novel and inventive, and be courageous enough to go into new areas and skilled enough to succeed in them.’

Like all good policies, Henley’s family-friendly orientation starts at the beginning. Henley explicitly welcomes family members to info sessions on the programme and also runs a regular ‘family-friendly’ Saturday morning session on campus for students, alumni and prospective students, where people can bring their families for a morning of networking and connection, as well as an opportunity to gain parenting or life skills, while the children are entertained.

Watch Henley’s commitment to family-friendly learning on the MBA

When Dr Khathu Ramukumba, now Board Chairperson at the SABC was considering an MBA with Henley, he brought his wife along to an MBA open evening so they could assess the emotional and logistical commitment as partners. That deliberate transparency laid the foundation for his success. As Ramukumba puts it, ‘I was drawn to the degree's high ranking and, perhaps even more importantly, the family-friendly structure that allowed me to balance my demanding work responsibilities with further education while still making time for my family. It's a blend that few other business schools could offer.’

Lead bigger. Keep your life. A master’s in balance

Hand in hand with its structural flexibility, Henley places personal mastery at the centre of its curriculum, rather than treating it as a fluffy bolt-on. This is a deliberate choice to give students the tools to cope with added complexity in their lives that the MBA inevitably brings.

‘Leadership and good judgement begin with understanding yourself before you attempt to lead anyone else. Knowledge can be taught relatively quickly. Judgement, resilience and self-awareness take much longer to develop, yet they're the qualities organisations depend on when uncertainty becomes the norm,’ comments Foster-Pedley.

For example, students are introduced early to tools like the Wheel of Life, which forces an honest audit of health, mental clarity, and family presence alongside career milestones. For banking manager Sanele Gumede, this diagnostic was what set Henley apart: ‘The first thing that attracted me to Henley was the fact that it offers a “family-friendly” MBA that allows you to find a balance between the various elements of your life. For me, this talks to the Wheel of Life, a visual tool that was introduced to us in the Personal Development module, and which helps you assess and understand balance and fulfilment in various areas.’

For graduate Devaksha Christopher , the intense introspective work shifted her entire worldview. She ended up viewing her qualification as a true ‘Master’s in Balance’, crediting the Personal Development modules with giving her the permission and language to draw firm boundaries, quiet the urge to people-please, and rediscover that ‘No’ is a complete sentence.

‘I have learned that we are often capable of far more than we realise. The MBA didn’t give me superhuman abilities; it created the structured challenge necessary to discover capabilities – such as juggling multiple priorities – that were already present within myself,’ she says.

Nomazibulo Tshanga , mother, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and fellow Henley MBA graduate, echoes this.

‘I’d wanted a programme that recognised that I was a mother, a wife, and a businesswoman and that I needed harmony, not just hard deadlines. I got exactly that. When life became overwhelming (building a home, expanding my businesses, and guiding my children through new schools) Henley’s Executive MBA structure allowed me to pause and return stronger, supported by a cohort that refused to let me give up.’

Of course, personal growth is not always easy. Gautam Rao found the Personal Development modules among the most demanding parts of his MBA journey because they stripped away corporate armour. They demanded honesty and introspection rather than safe technical analysis, challenging him to examine what drove him, face his blind spots, and decide what kind of leader he actually wanted to be.

‘Reflecting on the sacrifices my parents made, the opportunities that education created for me, and the responsibility I now feel as a husband and father, I found myself increasingly drawn to a broader question: how can organisations create lasting value not only for shareholders, but for society as a whole?’ he comments.

Family-friendly does not mean the Henley MBA lacks academic rigour

Given its flexible underpinnings and human-centred philosophy, some might be tempted to think that the Henley MBA lacks academic rigour. But the numbers tell a very different story.

Henley is among the top 1% of business schools worldwide, holding triple-accreditation (AACSB, AMBA, EQUIS), plus it is also accredited by the African Association of Business Schools making it the first international business school in Africa to be quadruple accredited.

In the 2026 global rankings by the Financial Times and QS, the programme also shines. It was ranked 33rd in the world by the Financial Times Executive MBA Ranking in 2025 – and was in fact the only South African business school to feature in these rankings. The same rankings also put Henley 8th in the world for the seniority and calibre of its student profile and 7th globally for international course exposure.

The prestigious QS global ranking meanwhile ranked Henley’s Executive MBA as among the top 20% globally for Career Progression and in the top 60 such programmes in the world.

Plus, the school’s global alumni network of 110,000+ alumni across 165 countries, ranging from corporate chief executives to cultural figures like Barry van Zyl, Loyiso Bala, and Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira, is unrivalled on the continent.

All this leads most Henley graduates to be quite unequivocal about whether the degree is worth it or not.

‘Just sign up!’ says Devaksha Christopher. She encourages prospective students to view the MBA not just as an academic exercise, but as an opportunity for profound self-discovery, an opportunity to get to understand oneself, and one’s abilities, better.

‘Go for it!’ says Ayanda Thabethe. ‘Don’t tell yourself this is not a good time because then you’ll always have an excuse to put it off. And if you’re worried about life getting in the way while you’re studying, don’t be. This is truly a flexible MBA programme that works with your goals in mind and considers your lifestyle. If you are committed, you will make it work.’

‘Where you study matters,’ adds Sanele Gumede. ‘If you want to balance work, study and a home life, Henley is the best. My son was born while I was busy with my dissertation – there was no sleep to be had in my home between studying and caring for a newborn – and without the school’s support and understanding things might have turned out less successfully for me.’

‘If you are waiting for a quiet season in your executive career to pursue an MBA, you will wait forever,’ says Lyneth Zungu.

‘The right question isn’t whether your life is too busy. It’s whether your business school understands that your life exists at all.’ DM