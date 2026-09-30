Kyalami’s racing heritage helps secure world-renowned endurance race for SA

Decades ago, the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit was built at a time when South African motorsport was searching for a home worthy of its growing ambitions. Opened in 1961, the circuit quickly earned a reputation as a fast and flowing track, with sweeping corners and challenging elevation changes that rewarded bravery and precision.

Kyalami, meaning “my home” in isiZulu, has become synonymous with South African racing. Over the past six decades it has hosted 21 Formula 1 (F1) grands prix, world championship motorcycle racing, endurance events such as the iconic Nine Hours of Kyalami, and modern GT competitions.

From Niki Lauda, Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell to South Africa’s own Jody Scheckter, F1’s biggest stars have raced on the iconic circuit.

South Africa has also contributed talent to the F1 grid, with drivers such as Jody Scheckter, who became a national hero after winning the Formula 1 World Championship in 1979. In 1975, Scheckter won his home grand prix at Kyalami. Scheckter, who drove for Ferrari, remains South Africa’s only F1 World Champion to date (Photo: Bernard Cahier / Getty Images)

Along the way, the circuit has endured turbulent times, with its suspension from F1 during apartheid, periods of circuit decline and multiple redevelopments.

Despite that, Kyalami has retained its standing as one of Africa’s premier motorsport destinations.

Now Kyalami is preparing to write another chapter in its history. From 8 to 10 January 2027, Kyalami will host the Michelin 24H Series’ first race on African soil after organisers Creventic cancelled and relocated the traditional season-opening race in Dubai to the South African venue.

The event will mark the country’s first international 24-hour race under the Michelin 24H Series banner and return top-level international endurance racing to Kyalami.

Logistics and legacy

The organisers said the decision to cancel the race in Dubai follows the ongoing uncertainty in the Gulf region and its impact on logistics, transport planning and associated operational costs.

According to Jesse de Jong, Creventic’s commercial event manager, it was a tough decision for the Dutch agency.

When Creventic was founded more than 20 years ago, the 24 Hours of Dubai was the first official race they organised, which essentially laid the groundwork for what later became the official 24H Series.

“Our whole identity of the company is the 24 Hours of Dubai,” said De Jong.

“It’s a big international race and we’ve got partners, friends and family there. In many ways our company was built there, so it was a very difficult decision.”

Because teams and equipment were shipped from around the world, the organisation could no longer confidently guarantee a safe passage, said De Jong. As a result, the organisation started contacting several potential locations, with Kyalami emerging as the frontrunner.

The Dubai Michelin 24H Series in 2025. Due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, race organisers Creventic made the decision to relocate the January 2027 race to South Africa. (Photo: Michelin 24H DUBAI 2025)

The venue’s modern infrastructure after it had undergone renovations approximately 10 years ago, which includes 40 secure pit garages and premium hospitality facilities, coupled with its racing heritage, provided the ideal platform for a world-class endurance racing event.

“We’ve been in contact with Kyalami for a long time and they showed us how great they were from the start,” said De Jong. “They were very open and very welcoming, and they were also very understanding of the situation we were in.”

In addition to being an ideal location logistically, strong interest from teams eager to race at the historic South African circuit further had a major influence in Kyalami being selected.

What is the Michelin 24H Series?

The Michelin 24H Series is an endurance racing championship developed by Creventic and approved by the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

Cars from several classes share the track at the same time while competing for separate class wins. The field includes GT3 supercars from manufacturers such as Aston Martin, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, alongside one-make machinery such as the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) and Ferrari Challenge cars.

The Michelin 24H Series usually features five rounds each year, with a mix of 12-hour and 24-hour races across various European circuits.

What makes the series unique is that it is designed to let professionals and amateurs race side by side. Amateur entrants are called “gentleman drivers”, they are FIA-licensed enthusiasts who race for the love of it rather than as a career.

These gentleman drivers could end up battling for podiums alongside top GT3 drivers such as Maro Engel, said De Jong. “Being able to fight against basically the biggest in the sport as an amateur is what makes the series very special,” he said.

Return of premium international endurance racing

For all of its rich racing heritage and modern facilities, the circuit had been starved of major international competition in recent years, said Christo Kruger, public relations manager of Porsche South Africa.

The Michelin 24H Series’ arrival will mark the return of premium international endurance racing to the circuit for the first time since the Nine Hours of Kyalami was last held, in 2023.

The 2023 Kyalami 9-Hour Intercontinental GT Challenge. The event is a prestigious nine-hour endurance race held at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. After a 37-year hiatus, the international event was successfully revived in 2019 as part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. (Photo: Gruppe C Photography / kyalami9hour.com)

According to Kruger, the opportunity to host the event demonstrates that both Kyalami and South Africa have the capability to host large-scale international events.

“It is important for the country, for Kyalami and for motor racing competitors to really extol the idea that we can accommodate these races and that we have the necessary skill and professionalism within our racing fraternity and community to actually stage large-scale events like this,” he said.

While the race would not directly influence South Africa’s ambitions to bring F1 back to the country, successfully hosting another major international event could only strengthen the circuit’s reputation among global motorsport stakeholders, said Kruger.

However, the event is fast approaching and Creventic still needs to appoint a promoter and announce ticket sales. According to De Jong, the enthusiasm from the local community has been extraordinary.

“From the moment we announced the race, it is absolutely unheard of for our races, the amount of effort and commitment from local companies that has gone in. Everybody, it feels for us, everybody wants to be a part of it,” said De Jong.

“We’ve received so many kind messages and emails and requests from major hotel groups, corporate partners, small businesses and food vendors. We really want to make this a special event for South African fans.

“We know this means a lot to the local motorsport community, and we want to make it an unforgettable experience.” DM