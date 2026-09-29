The ‘Tracker Tax’: The R300 monthly cost that can add up to R18,000

But some of the most significant costs are the ones that attract the least attention.

A tracking subscription is one example.

Depending on the car, finance agreement, insurer and personal preferences, motorists may find themselves paying an additional monthly subscription for car tracking and recovery services. On its own, the amount may seem relatively insignificant. Over several years, however, the total cost can become substantial. A recent Cars.co.za example of the real cost of owning a financed car in South Africa budgeted R300 a month for a tracking subscription.

That is R3,600 a year.

Keep the same subscription for five years and the total reaches R18,000.

The actual cost will vary depending on the service provider and package selected, but the example highlights a broader point: recurring expenses that appear small on a monthly budget can become meaningful over the life of a car.

Why are motorists paying for trackers?

Car tracking devices remain common in South Africa for a simple reason: car theft and hijacking remain a reality for many motorists.

According to South African Police Service crime statistics, 4,420 carjackings were recorded during a recent three-month reporting period, equating to roughly 48 incidents every day. Against this backdrop, tracking and recovery services can provide significant value by helping locate stolen cars and supporting recovery efforts. Many modern systems also offer features such as location tracking, movement alerts and emergency assistance.

What many motorists do not realise, however, is that a tracking device is not always required.

In some cases, a finance provider may require a tracking unit as part of a car finance agreement. Some insurers may also make tracking devices a condition of cover for specific cars or risk profiles, particularly where theft exposure is considered higher. Other insurers structure their cover differently and may not require tracking devices as a standard condition of insurance.

This distinction matters because the decision to install and maintain a tracking service may not always be driven by personal preference alone.

Before signing up for a tracking subscription, motorists should understand three things: whether the tracker is required, who requires it, and what the long-term cost will be. The answer may be a finance provider, an insurer, or simply a personal decision based on the security and recovery benefits the service provides.

Do you actually need a tracker for your insurance?

This is where comparing insurance requirements becomes useful.

Some insurers may make tracking devices a condition of cover for certain cars, particularly where theft risk is high. Others may price or structure their cover differently. Tracking technology can play an important role in safety and car recovery, which is why requirements can differ between insurers and between the cars being insured.

Prime SA takes a different approach. While a separate tracking unit is not required as a condition of standard car insurance cover, Prime SA still uses technology to support clients on the road.

For a motorist who does not already want or need a tracking subscription, that can remove one potential recurring insurance-related cost.

A tracker can still be fitted by choice for its security and recovery benefits. And if a finance provider has a separate tracking requirement, that condition still needs to be considered.

The important part is knowing whether you are paying for the service because you want it, because your finance agreement requires it, or because your insurer does.

Look at the full cost of the cover

A tracking subscription is only one part of the overall insurance cost.

When comparing cover, it helps to look at the monthly premium, excess, what the policy includes and any additional costs linked to keeping the car insured.

Prime Comprehensive car insurance brings these elements together with cover for accidents, theft and hijacking, natural fires and disasters, hail, glass damage and third-party liability, subject to the policy terms. Clients can also choose a reducing basic excess option, while accepted Comprehensive premiums remain fixed for 24 months when the client remains claim-free, subject to the applicable conditions.

Looking at the full picture makes it easier to compare what you are paying each month with the cover and benefits you receive in return.

Add up the small debit orders too

A car’s real monthly cost is made up of more than the obvious expenses.

Before accepting an insurance quote or signing a finance agreement, motorists should understand:

Is a tracker required?

Who requires it?

What does it cost each month?

Are installation or service fees charged?

How long does the contract run?

What happens when the car is sold or replaced?

That is where comparing the full cost of cover becomes useful. With Prime SA Comprehensive car insurance, a tracking unit is not required as a standard condition of cover, subject to the applicable policy terms. For motorists who are not otherwise required to have one, that may mean one less recurring cost to factor into the monthly car budget. A few hundred rand a month may feel small in isolation. Over the years you own the car, it deserves a place in the calculation.

Disclaimer

This article provides general information about tracking units, car ownership costs and car insurance in South Africa. Tracking requirements and costs differ between tracking providers, insurers, finance providers and individual cars.

Prime’s insurance products and benefits are subject to policy terms and conditions. Any tracking requirements contained in a separate car finance agreement remain subject to the terms of that agreement.

Prime SA is an Authorised FSP 41040. Insurance benefits are underwritten by Santam Structured Insurance Ltd, a licensed non-life insurer and authorised FSP 1027. DM

