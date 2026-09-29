A family-size chicken and mushroom pie

Last week, the Foodie’s Wife and I were both in town but at different places, and left to our own devices. I had a “call” to record an interview (with my friend and collaborator, thespian Lynita Crofford) for kykNet, about my play about Emily Hobhouse, in which she has performed many times.

The Foodie’s Wife had a doctor’s appointment. We agreed that we’d both grab ourselves a bite at some point, having left home without breakfast.

Walking up Bree Street, I spotted a bakery. I was so hungry at this point (it was noon) that I didn’t even notice what the place was called. I saw a pie. I had to have it. I ate it on foot, walking up New Church Street. A bergie eyed me enviously.

It was a chicken and mushroom pie. It was the size of a large muffin and I expected nothing of it but nourishment. But: it was glorious. Fabulous filling, crisp, golden, crunchy pastry. Perfect. No, it wasn’t Jason’s, I know you’re thinking that. Maybe I’ll go back and let you know.

When I reached the doctor’s waiting room, I asked The Foodie’s Wife what she’d had for breakfast. A chicken and mushroom pie, she said.

But not a very good one. I know where it was from but out of kindness to the restaurant where she bought it, I’ll refrain from divulging its source.

On the way home, I said, “I’m going to make us a chicken and mushroom pie tonight.” So she could have (a better) one, I hoped, and I could see how mine might match up to my breakfast-at-lunchtime one.

So I did. I used shop-bought shortcrust pastry (not puff, for a change). And here it is:

Tony’s chicken and mushroom pie

(Makes 1 large pie serving 6 to 8)

You need to make the chicken filling ahead and leave it time to cool to room temperature.

Ingredients

6 chicken breast fillets

Olive oil, as needed

200g portabellini mushrooms, sliced

1 white onion, peeled and sliced very thinly

3 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped finely

200ml dry white wine

Rosemary needles chopped

4 cloves (the spice, not garlic)

Salt and black pepper (be generous with the pepper)

1 pack of frozen shortcrust pastry, thawed

1 egg, beaten, as egg wash

Cooking oil spray, for the pie dish

Method

Slice the onions, chop the garlic and dice the mushrooms.

Heat a splash of olive oil in a deep, heavy pot and add the sliced onions. Cook gently for 3 minutes then add the garlic and give it another minute, stirring.

Add the diced mushrooms, raise the heat, and cook down until the juices released by the mushrooms have reduced by half.

Add the wine, rosemary needles and cloves, season with salt and black pepper and reduce the wine by half too.

Season the chicken breasts and salt and black pepper. In a frying pan, heat some olive oil and fry off the chicken breasts. Reserve.

Later, when the wet mixture and the chicken have cooled to room temperature, dice the chicken quite small and stir into the wet mixture.

Spray a large pie dish (23cm) or grease it with butter.

Roll out the pastry and cut a round 2cm larger than the 23cm area of the pie dish. Place it over the dish and tuck it in. Roll out the balance to make a round big enough to cover the dish.

Spoon the filling in and place the pastry lid on top, crimping it all the way around the edges with your fingers.

Cut a hole in the centre in both directions to create a cross.

Beat the egg and brush it over the pastry.

Bake in a preheated 180°C oven for 35 to 45 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.

The Foodie’s Wife said it was much better than her breakfast pie. Me? I’m not saying. DM

To buy a copy of Tony Jackman’s Retro Karoo Food (Penguin Random House) signed by the author in gold, send an email to him at tony@dailymaverick.co.za

Or buy it through the Daily Maverick shop.

Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the Year award.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.

