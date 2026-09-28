Sporting victories for South Africa over Australia are always sweet. On home soil and before the 2027 Cricket World Cup, they carry even more weight. Hence the Proteas are revelling in a sixth consecutive one-day international (ODI) series win over the Aussies – a streak that spans 10 years.

Following a 67-run success over Australia in the first ODI in Durban a few days ago, the Proteas wrapped up the series as a contest by claiming a 32-run win over the Aussies on Sunday (28 September). The final chapter of the battle between the South Africans and their rivals from Down Under will be written on Wednesday, 30 September, in Potchefstroom.

On that day the South Africans can complete a whitewash by winning the series 3-0. More importantly, even with the 50-over World Cup still a year away, such an emphatic victory for the Proteas over six-time ODI world champions Australia will send a clear message about the team’s World Cup intent on home soil.

Confidence-boosting victory

The 2027 World Cup, which begins on 4 October, will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Even though the tournament is still a distant figure approaching from the horizon, strong performances such as the ones against Australia are key for building confidence along the way.

Of course, the matches that the Proteas will play between now and the World Cup are also great opportunities for different players to put their hands up for inclusion in the final team that will hopefully break South Africa’s World Cup drought, thus erasing decades of heartbreak and near misses.

Proteas batter David Miller put on a batting masterclass against Australia during the Pink ODI. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

One player who has made his World Cup desires clear is Proteas elder David Miller. The 37-year-old delivered his best ever ODI performance with the bat as South Africa sealed the series victory at Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Playing in honour of his mother Jenny Miller, who is a breast cancer survivor, middle order batter Miller scored a mammoth 142 from 93 balls to guide the Proteas to a total of 365 for nine. Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma contributed with his own century (103 off 116) to aid his country’s cause.

The bowling unit, which was without key figures such as Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, then helped South Africa defend the total as they bowled out Australia for 333. Player of the match Miller said scoring his biggest 50-over total at the Pink Day ODI, which raises awareness and funds for breast cancer, was a special feeling. However, his eyes are firmly on the World Cup.

Keshav Maharaj (right) has stepped up with the ball in the absence of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

“Every single game I play, whether it is for South Africa or domestically, I just want to contribute in the best way that I can. I always want to make an impact. It’s just about making sure that I stick to my processes and lead from the front,” Miller stated.

“So, I was hungry to right my wrongs after the first game [where I scored just nine from 25 balls]; especially with the depth and competition for places in the middle order. There’s no guarantee of making a World Cup squad and there’s a lot of hard work that I need to put in, in order to contribute. But I’m looking forward to what lies ahead,” the 37-year-old willow-wielder said.

Bjorn Fortuin of South Africa during the second ODI match between the Proteas and Australia. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Conrad praises Proteas

Despite achieving another commanding victory over the Aussies, there was a moment that threatened to sour South Africa’s successful series. Skipper Bavuma and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock engaged in a heated verbal exchange during the Pink ODI in Johannesburg.

The argument centred around reviewing a leg before wicket (LBW) shout stemming from Lizaad Williams’ yorker to Australia’s Xavier Bartlett, who was on 50. Bavuma overruled De Kock, who did not feel there was any substance to the shout. In the end the captain’s call was vindicated as the review revealed that it was indeed an LBW.

Captain Temba Bavuma (right) scored a century to help the Proteas clinch the ODI series against Australia. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

The incident has since become a major talking point in post-match discussions on social media, with some supporters accusing De Kock of insubordination and disrespect towards Bavuma. However, Proteas coach Shukri Conrad has dismissed such notions.

“Whenever Quinny gets involved, I laugh,” Conrad said. “Viral things on social media mean nothing to me and it certainly means nothing to the change-room. But that’s what we want as well.

“We don’t want boring guys who just stand around. But the two of them are best mates, and I hope that does not become a storyline. Because there are more important things to talk about, such as the series win,” the Proteas coach said.

With their tails high in the air the Proteas will be confident of finishing off the Aussies in the ODI battle, before attention turns to a three-match Test series that begins on 9 October. DM