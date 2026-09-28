Far-right Le Pen and hard-left Melenchon seen reaching French presidential run-off, poll shows



Le Pen, who leads the far-right National Rally (RN), is seen winning 35% to 36% in the first round, the Toluna Harris Interactive poll showed, up from 33% in an earlier poll published on September 14.

Melenchon, of the France Unbowed party, would join Le Pen in the second round, winning between 17% and 18%, according to the survey, which was conducted from September 22 to 24 for French TV channel M6 and Luxembourg-based media group RTL.

Leading centrist hopeful Edouard Philippe was seen winning 13% to 16%, not enough to reach the run-off.

Le Pen is seen beating both Melenchon and Philippe in the second round. She would win 69% of votes against Melenchon and 57% against Philippe, according to the survey.

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega in GdanskEditing by Gareth Jones)