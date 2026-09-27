In 2023, the Premier League slapped English top-flight side Manchester City with as many as 115 charges relating to financial malfeasance over a nine-year period (between 2009 and 2018). The league alleged that the Citizens had been dishonest about the figures in their books.

After almost four years of investigation by an independent panel, City have now been found guilty of all but one of those charges, according to reports from reputable British publications. Up to 35 of those charges relate to City’s alleged refusal to co-operate with the Premier League’s efforts to probe the club’s finances between 2018 and 2023.

The league states that the club failed to act in good faith when initially approached for a review of their books and that these alleged financial misdemeanours granted the Manchester club unfair sporting advantage over opponents.

Although the Premier League is yet to comment publicly, City released a brief statement on Friday, 25 September, following the widespread reporting on the matter.

City remain calm

“The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed and subject to strict confidentiality. As such Manchester City’s position remains consistent with the club’s statement of February 2023,” City said.

“The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League board and executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence,” the club added.

Roberto Mancini was one of the most successful managers for Manchester City during the period in question. He won the club’s first Premier League title. (Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

In the February 2023 statement that followed the club being formally charged, the eight-time Premier League winners vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

“Manchester City is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the Premier League has been provided with,” the club said then.

“The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all,” City stated.

Man City to appeal

So what now? Considering the plethora of the charges facing Manchester’s blue side, the verdict and recommendations provided by the independent panel are likely to be lengthy. The club will definitely appeal against the outcome.

If the appeal fails, City face a number of possible sanctions for the alleged transgressions. These range from full expulsion of the club from the Premier League and forced relegation to one of the lower divisions, retrospective stripping of titles won in the affected period or a hefty points deduction in the current campaign. A monetary fine is almost guaranteed.

Pep Guardiola arrived at Manchester City in 2016 and achieved major success before his departure in 2026. (Photo: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

City were taken over by wealthy United Arab Emirates owners in 2008, when they were bought by the Abu Dhabi United Group, led by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Since then, City have grown from being a mid-table side at best, to being one of the marquee teams in the global soccer sphere.

All the team’s eight Premier League titles have come under this Emirati ownership era. As did City’s first and only European Champions League title to date. This is in addition to numerous Carabao and FA Cups.

Chairperson Khaldoon Al Mubarak insists Manchester City will prove their innocence. (Photo: Jean Catuff e/ Getty Images)

According to the club’s hierarchy, the guilty verdict by the independent commission is just the first step, and there is no need to panic because they are confident in their innocence.

“I have been part of this club for 18 years. I have had the privilege to stand with you in the Etihad, at Wembley and in Istanbul [when we won the Champions League]. This club matters to me, and you have shown and told me – time and time again – how much Manchester City matters to you. This is why I am writing to you today,” City chairperson Khaldoon Al Mubarak stated in an address directed at the club’s supporters.

“Following Friday’s media reporting, many of you will have spent your evening answering questions and responding to messages from friends, family and colleagues. So have I. Here’s what I said to my family: The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began,” Al Mubarak added.

“There are so many things that I would like to be able to share with you to help you understand why we feel so confident in our position. But the strict confidentiality of the legal process and our determination to respect it means I cannot do that at the moment. Even this letter underwent several legal checks to make sure it complies,” he continued.

“While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our club. We will not give them that opportunity,” the chairperson stated.

City’s second financial strike

Six years ago, City successfully appealed against a two-year suspension from European club football handed down by Uefa, after the governing body’s financial control wing found the club guilty of “serious breaches” of club licensing and Financial Fair Play rules.

City took the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which overturned the ban and reduced the fine from €30-million to €10-million. The CAS said the alleged breaches had happened too long ago, without Uefa acting. In legal lingo, they were time-barred offences. And that was that.

The Premier League has said it has no such time restrictions in its case, and is confident it will succeed.

Manchester City have enjoyed major trophy success since 2008, when they were taken over by their Emirati owners. (Photo: Michael Steele / Getty Images)

In recent seasons, Everton were twice punished with a points deduction for breaching the Premier League’s financial regulations. Nottingham Forest were also sanctioned for similar offences. But the duo’s misdemeanours are dwarfed by the allegations facing City.

A recent disciplinary matter regarding Chelsea, in which they incurred a £10-million fine after breaking the Premier League agent regulations 74 times, offers a clear contrast. In that instance, Chelsea were praised for self-reporting the violations (which took place during Roman Abramovich’s tenure as owner).

The Blues were also determined not to have derived any meaningful sporting benefit. Conversely, neither mitigating circumstance seems relevant to City’s situation, given the widespread allegations of fraudulent financial reporting and the concentration of charges concerning non-compliance with league rules. DM