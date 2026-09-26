Over 60 and going places — how to see the world without roughing it

It’s a growing market. South Africa’s over-60 population has nearly doubled since 2002, reaching 6.6 million in 2025. That’s 10.5% of the population, according to Statistics South Africa. And the appetite to explore is holding firm: US research by the American Association of Retired Persons found that 64% of over-fifties planned to travel in 2026, with bucket-list experiences accounting for one in five planned trips abroad.
Six high-end escapes offer different takes on travelling well after 60.
Take the slow road by rail
Flying between Pretoria and Cape Town takes a couple of hours. Rovos Rail, ranked the world’s fourth-best luxury train journey, makes a persuasive case for taking three nights instead. The 1,600km meander from the Highveld through the Karoo and Cape winelands stops for excursions in Kimberley and Matjiesfontein. On board, meals, drinks, room service and limited laundry are included.
Website: www.rovos.com
Best time: Year-round; choose your departure according to the season
Cost: From R54,000pp sharing (from
1 October 2026)
Have the Kalahari to yourself
At Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, the real luxury is deciding how the day unfolds. Each booking comes with a private 4×4, guide and tracker, so there’s no shared safari timetable to follow. From Motse, days might include game drives, nature walks, tracking, stargazing or a meerkat encounter. Meals, drinks and laundry are included. Winter has another advantage: cooler conditions bring opportunities to see usually nocturnal species in daylight – and game drives can start later.
Website: www.tswalu.com
Best time: June–August
Cost: From R46,400pp sharing per night
Go where the whales are
Big Five fatigue? Grootbos delivers a different experience. Set between mountain, fynbos and sea near Gansbaai, the private nature reserve offers 4×4 flower safaris, guided walks, coastal drives and seasonal land-based whale watching. July to December is prime whale season, making it possible to watch southern right whales without boarding a boat. Meals, non-alcoholic drinks and many guided activities are included in the rate.
Website: www.grootbos.com/en
Best time: July–December for whale watching
Cost: R33,000 per night for two adults sharing a Luxury Suite, plus a R400pp nightly conservation contribution
Sail the Nile in style
The Nile is hardly short of history; the Oberoi Philae adds some serious polish. Its luxury cruises between Luxor and Aswan combine sightseeing by small luxury coach with onboard Egyptologists, private docking and a maximum of just 44 guests. Days move between temples and tombs; evenings return to spacious cabins, fine dining and the quiet of the river. The ship offers easier embarkation arrangements for guests with mobility needs – a useful detail on a journey where ancient sites do much of the talking.
Website: www.oberoihotels.com/nile-cruise-philae/
Best time: Cruises operate most of the year; check 2026 sailing dates directly with Oberoi
Cost: Rates on request; confirm current pricing directly with Oberoi
Japan, without the rush
Japan rewards curiosity, but navigating several cities can eat into the pleasure. InsideJapan’s 15-day Luxury Japan tour slows the pace, pairs upper four- and five-star hotels with a tour leader, and forwards luggage between key stops. The route takes in Tokyo, Nagoya, Inuyama, Kyoto, Nagasaki, Fukuoka and Osaka, with a private transfer on arrival. October and November bring comfortable autumn weather and the changing colours of the season.
Website: www.insidejapantours.com
Best time: October–November
Cost: About R200,000pp, based on current 2026 departures and the exchange rate at the time of writing
Antarctica, minus the Drake
The Drake Passage has earned its reputation. Quark Expeditions offers another way in: its eight-day Antarctic Express flies from Punta Arenas, Chile, to King George Island, turning the notoriously unpredictable sea crossing into a roughly two-hour flight. From there, Antarctica gets more physical, with guided excursions using Zodiacs (sturdy, motorised inflatable boats) for shore landings. Accommodation, meals and expedition activities are included. Good mobility matters, but for fit travellers over 60, this puts one of the world’s wildest places within considerably easier reach.
Website: www.quarkexpeditions.com
Best time: December–February
Cost: From about R282,000pp, based on advertised 2026/27 fares and the exchange rate at the time of writing.
Price note: Foreign currency prices have been converted to SA rands at R15.93 to $1 as at 26 August and are approximate. Please check the current rate. International prices exclude travel from SA unless otherwise stated. Prices and availability may change; confirm current rates, inclusions and booking conditions with operators.
Before you book
Sixty is a milestone, not a medical diagnosis, but the more ambitious the trip, the smarter the preparation. Check physical demands before booking: walking distances, stairs, uneven terrain, altitude, extreme temperatures and access to medical care.
For international travel, discuss your itinerary, medication and destination-specific vaccinations or health risks with your doctor or a travel-health clinic, ideally four to six weeks before departure. Carry enough prescription medication for unexpected delays.
Travel insurance deserves a close read too. Check cover for pre-existing conditions, age limits, planned activities and emergency medical evacuation — particularly when heading somewhere remote.
Passport, please
South African passport holders require a visa for Japan, but are eligible to apply through the online eVisa system for a single-entry tourist stay of up to 90 days; the current consular fee is R1,820 (updated July 2026). Egypt also offers South Africans an eVisa, and a single-entry tourist eVisa currently costs US$30 (about R480). Chile, the departure point for Quark’s Antarctic Express, allows South African tourists to enter visa-free for up to 90 days. Entry rules and fees can change, so check current requirements before paying non-refundable travel costs. DM
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