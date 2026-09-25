Before his first match in his second tenure as Bafana Bafana coach, Pitso Mosimane has expressed some of the vision he has for the national team. One of his ideas is to build similar depth in quality as reigning rugby world champions, the Springboks.

The South African men’s soccer side will commence its bid to qualify for a third successive Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) when they face Guinea on Saturday, 26 September. The match will be played at Orlando Pirates’ fortress, Orlando Stadium, and kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

Pitso Mosimane says the depth of the Springboks is admirable and he would like to create a similar setup in SA soccer. (Photo: Daniel Hlongwane / Gallo Images)

Speaking to journalists in the build-up to the crucial 2027 Afcon qualification encounter, which will set the tone for the post-Hugo Broos era, Mosimane expressed his admiration for how the Springboks operate. The 62-year-old praised the depth in quality that Bok coach Rassie Erasmus and his technical team have built while at the helm.

Mosimane said his vision was to build a similarly strong squad while leading Bafana Bafana – a team that will possess quality in the starting lineup, on the bench and even among players on the fringes. Mosimane was responding to a question on the battle for positions in the right-back role.

Quality Bok depth

First-choice right-back Khuliso Mudau is out with a ruptured Achilles injury. However, Mosimane still has strong options in that position with players such as Thabang Matuludi (Mamelodi Sundowns) and Kamogelo Sebelebele (Orlando Pirates). Both fullbacks went to the 2026 Fifa World Cup under and deputised for Mudau.

“A lot of guys are doing well and they need to be given an opportunity,” Mosimane stated on his squad selection.

“It’s also important that we stack our options. We need to stack. We need to learn from the Bokke. They can play anybody [in any position]... There’s talent stacked in the team, it does not matter who plays. So, we need to have that culture as well [in the country’s soccer landscape],” the Bafana boss added.

Thabang Matuludi of Mamelodi Sundowns (right) is the favourite to start for Bafana Bafana in the absence of regular right-back Khuliso Mudau. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Mosimane added that he wished to use his influence to alter the landscape of South African soccer while at Bafana’s helm. Mosimane is one of the continent’s most successful tacticians, and after he dared to travel up north and challenge himself by coaching Egyptian giants Al Ahly, a number of South African coaches have been handed opportunities in various African countries.

This includes one of Mosimane’s understudies, Rulani Mokwena. He is at Egypt’s Pyramids. Former Bafana midfielder Eric Tinkler is currently coaching Ghanaian outfit Asante Kotoko, while former Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker is at Tanzania’s Simba. Barker is not alone in Tanzania, with Mosimane’s former assistant at Sundowns, Manqoba Mngqithi, mentoring Simba’s rivals – Young Africans.

Having opened the gates for coaches with his leap of faith to Egypt, Mosimane now dreams of using his time with Bafana Bafana to alter the landscape of youth soccer in the country. He launched Pitso Mosimane Youth Football in 2023.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

“I just wish things can go well. But I want to make a revolution in South African soccer. Not only with Bafana Bafana, but with youth football. For the last few years I’ve been involved with youth football,” Mosimane said.

“So, I’d really like for the junior national teams to be following a similar route. We need to have an 18-year-old player in Bafana, but he must be playing regularly in the SA Premiership.

Bafana Bafana players in training before the Guinea clash for the 2027 Afcon. (Photo: Daniel Hlongwane / Gallo Images)

“We won the U20 Afcon [in 2025]. Where are those players right now? Is there any progression? Or was it a once-off? Luck? Where are they playing now? Spain has shown us [when they won the 2026 World Cup] that grassroots soccer is a key to success. It’s a long-term plan,” said Mosimane.

Pitted with host nation

Bafana Bafana’s quest to compete in the 2027 Afcon (which will be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania) will see them take on Guinea, Eritrea and the Kenyans. Coincidentally, Kenya are coached by Bafana’s all-time top goal scorer Benni McCarthy.

Under the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) rules, host nations are required to participate in the qualification process, even though they have already automatically qualified as a host nation. According to CAF, this ensures competitive balance, match fitness and a structured schedule.

While it is the standard procedure for two teams to qualify from any Afcon qualifying group, in the groups with the Kenyans, Tanzania and Uganda only one team will qualify. If the host nations finish first, the second-placed teams will qualify. DM