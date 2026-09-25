Daily Maverick opens the DM168 e-edition to every registered reader for World News Day

CAPE TOWN, 25 September 2026 – Daily Maverick will make the DM168 e-edition free to all registered users from Friday, 25 September 2026, in celebration of World News Day on Monday, 28 September. Anyone who signs up for a free Daily Maverick online account with their email address will be able to read the full digital edition of DM168 each week at no cost.

DM168 is the newspaper you read to know what happened this week. Its editors carefully select the week’s stories that count in one place, with the context to make sense of them. Read it every week, and you’re properly informed.

That kind of curation carries more weight in the weeks ahead. South Africans vote in local government elections on 4 November, and the decisions made at the ballot box will shape the services people live with every day: water, electricity, roads, housing. Voters will be making those choices while rumour and disinformation compete hard for their attention, which is why a weekly read they can trust is essential right now.

The move ties into the purpose of World News Day, when more than 1,000 newsrooms in more than 100 countries make a shared case for trusted journalism. The day falls on 28 September because it is also the United Nations’ International Day for Universal Access to Information. This year’s campaign message asks the public to “Know the facts. Understand what matters. Choose trusted journalism. Because it’s your right to know.”

For Daily Maverick, whose mission is Defend Truth, opening DM168 to registered readers is a way of acting on that message. It is in keeping with Daily Maverick’s commitment to independent, public interest journalism that people can reach when they need it.

Branko Brkic, Daily Maverick’s co-founder and former editor-in-chief, and a co-organiser of World News Day, makes the case in his World News Day op-ed: “[y]our right to know is only real if someone is doing the work of making information easy to find, check and, above all, true.” DM168 does that work every week, and opening it to registered users puts it within reach of anyone who wants it.

Editor of DM168 Heather Robertson reinforces why a weekly read that does not disappear down a homepage black hole is a vital information tool for voters: “Voters need to decide who they want to fix our broken cities by the details: who delivers, who doesn’t, and who is telling the truth. DM168 gives readers a weekly read they can trust, so they go to the polls on 4 November informed rather than persuaded by noise.”

How to read DM168 for free

Visit www.dailymaverick.co.za/168/ and log in or register for free to find the latest edition of DM168.

ENDS

About Daily Maverick

Founded in 2009, Daily Maverick is an independent national news and investigative journalism publisher. Daily Maverick covers pressing issues across politics, business and the environment, providing in-depth reporting and insightful commentary on the topics affecting the lives of South Africans.

Daily Maverick is one of the last remaining free-to-read news sites in South Africa and one of the country’s largest publishers. Available online and in a weekly print edition, DM168.

Its voluntary community programme is designed to keep journalism free for all, and it has a community of civic-minded readers who participate actively through contributions to ensure this access continues for all.

About DM168

DM168 is Daily Maverick’s weekly print newspaper. You can read the e-edition for free online, subscribe for home delivery, or pick it up at retailers across South Africa. Maverick Insiders enjoy a discount to home delivery of DM168 through their membership.

About World News Day

World News Day is a global campaign built around fact-based journalism, organised jointly by WAN-IFRA’s World Editors Forum, the Canadian Journalism Foundation and Project Kontinuum. More at worldnewsday.org

Media contact

Ingrid Sinclair, Head of Growth, Daily Maverick, ingrid@dailymaverick.co.za



