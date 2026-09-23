Mastering the psychology of matric

It’s a test not just of their knowledge but of their ability to organise themselves and sustain the effort, commitment and consistency required to perform at their best. Grit, resilience and emotional regulation will all play a role in how they navigate this demanding final stretch.

Dr Lauren Martin, a Registered Counselling Psychologist and Dean at SACAP (South African College of Applied Psychology), says, “So much of the challenge of Matric exams is psychological. It’s a time loaded with expectations, hopes and dreams, and that comes along with fears, anxieties and stresses. Just like Matric students need a workable study schedule, they also need a clear plan and practical tools for coping with their emotions.”

SACAP has launched the new 8-episode vodcast, The Psychology of Matric, to help this year’s Matrics and their families with a roadmap for navigating the emotional landscape of final exams. Radio presenter Celest Anthony is the host, and in each 10-minute episode, she tackles a hot topic with an expert. This includes Getting Exam-Fit, Inside and Out with Dr Latifa Firfiray, Why Can't I Just Start? Procrastination & the Focus Your Brain Is Avoiding with Dr Lauren Martin and Exam Anxiety, Decoded with wellbeing coach, Jasantha Singh.

The bite-sized format enables students to watch anywhere, any time, on any device, and can also be shared easily with family and friends. Parents who tune in will get insight into what final exams and the end of their school years feel like to this generation. The series will also highlight the critical areas where parents can best support their children.

Building confidence by trusting your abilities

“A sustained, intense period of pressure to perform can undermine the confidence of even a generally well-rounded learner,” says Kirsten Harrison, a Registered Counsellor and the Programme Coordination Manager at SACAP. “It’s not unusual for hidden insecurities, such as imposter syndrome, to surface during the Matric exam experience. Suddenly, you find yourself feeling like you’re not as capable as others think you are or that your achievements are somehow down to luck.”

For matric learners, these feelings can become particularly intense as they compare themselves with their peers and prepare to move from being one of the strongest learners at school to a new environment where they may no longer feel as certain of themselves.

Kirsten says, “Feeling like an impostor doesn't mean you are one. Confidence isn't about never doubting yourself; it's about learning to trust your abilities. Coping with a sudden bout of imposter syndrome involves taking a moment to acknowledge your achievements and understand that being a work in progress doesn't make you less capable.”

Managing expectations, exam stress and results

With so much focus placed on marks and results, it’s easy for Matrics to feel that their future and their sense of self-worth depend entirely on how they perform in the exams. Losing this perspective can add significantly to the pressure they are already experiencing.

Denisha September, Programme Coordinator at SACAP and a Registered Counsellor, says, “It’s important that both learners and parents have strategies to manage expectations at home – from the pressure of studying for exams right through to how families can prepare for results day.”

Denisha explains that this involves understanding the psychology of exam stress and having practical ways to manage pressure, set realistic expectations, stay grounded during the final stretch and cope with the fear of disappointing yourself or others. “Of course, results are important,” she says. “But they don't define your potential, your worth or everything that you can become. Managing pressure, accepting uncertainty and learning to navigate setbacks are skills that will serve you long after the final exam is over.”

Self-awareness, self-care and a whole-person approach

A crucial aspect of mastering the psychology of Matric goes beyond locking down the study schedule. Sufficient sleep and nutritious foods, brain breaks and daily physical activity, managing friends, social media and devices, all play a role in ensuring mental wellbeing and peak performance.

For more advice on this from the experts, watch SACAP’s The Psychology of Matric Vodcast with Celest Anthony. The first episode launched on 23rd September. DM



