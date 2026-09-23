Five ways with braai bread this Heritage Day

My very first braai bread/potbrood, as far as I can recall, was covered in bacon rashers, and it made for a striking display when served. Since then, I’ve adapted the basic pot bread recipe in many ways. Here are some of the best.

Roasted onion and cheese braai bread

Onions and garlic are roasted separately for this pot bread – the garlic for much less time. This is done in their husks, then you let them cool and squeeze the pulp out to be mixed with the chopped red onions.

A thyme-infused braai loaf to entice the spring

Spring gets going slowly, but it’s awaking with certainty, and we’re getting out of doors more and more. Add a herbaceous braai bread to your repertoire with this thyme-infused loaf.

Sage-infused braai bread

Sage is arguably the least subtle of herbs, though conversely it is among the most striking, along with rosemary, so it is best to use it with a light hand. Like thyme, it’s best used as the only herb in the mix, so as not to lose its distinctive flavour. You can use plenty, if you’re happy to turn out a very herby loaf. There’s nothing wrong with that either.

Biltong and onion braai bread

This biltong and onion pot bread, which I cooked and published during lockdown several years ago, developed a wonderfully crunchy base and, sliced while still hot, is perfect for smothering in butter and eating right away.

Mielie and rosemary braai bread

Cornbread is often served with the Argentinian beef dish called Carbonada Criolla. Here’s a herbed mielie bread that is a perfect accompaniment to it – or to your Heritage Day braai. DM