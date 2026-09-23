A spatchcocked chicken, aka chicken “flattie”, needs more time than we might instinctively expect for it to cook through to the bone. The trick is to turn, turn, turn, to avoid the outside burning while the heat reaches the bone.

It will take a good 40 to 45 minutes to cook, and it’s only done when a skewer is pushed to the furthest bone of the thickest part and comes out clean.

Cutting to the bone with a small knife is a better idea, so that your eye can be the best judge. Best advice: start early to allow enough time.

Chutney chicken flattie — a family favourite, skewered and braaied

Our beloved chutney chicken comes to the braai side with this adaptation which sees it skewered and turned into a chicken flattie. I love the fact that the ingredients are all items from a South African store cupboard or fridge – one eie Mrs H.S. Ball’s chutney, All Gold tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce (it isn’t South African but in a funny way it is), and mayo.

Spatchcock chicken with espetada-style aromatics

Chicken, bay leaves, garlic and coarse salt. Just add skewers, and you have a traditional espetada – or perhaps a spatchcocked chicken? I’ve adapted this recipe, which I first cooked in an air fryer, but it’s perfect for the braai too.

Spatchcock chicken smoke-braaied under a dome

This was an experiment, and I admit it’s a bit oddball, but it worked. It wouldn’t be accurate to call this smoked chicken, but there is an element of the rosemary smoke flavouring the chicken. I first marinated the chicken in Dijon mustard mixed with honey. And the “dome” was a wok lid.

Chicken flattie with lime-garlic butter

In this recipe, lime and garlic make an interesting flavour combination, one bringing that wonderful depth that garlic brings to any dish, the other affording that delightful zing that citrus lends a dish.

Asian-marinated spatchcock chicken

I concocted an Asian-inspired marinade with a citrussy emphasis for this spatchcock chicken recipe, with plenty of garlic and ginger, and let it steep for several hours. You can marinate it the night before if you like. DM