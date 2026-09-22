The Lennon is Neighbourgood’s new take on life in the Cape Town CBD

At a time when the way people live, work and connect is changing, The Lennon brings a hospitality-led approach to residential property in the heart of Cape Town.

What does it mean to live in a city today? For a growing number of people, the answer is less about square metres and more about what those square metres connect them to. Being able to grab a good coffee downstairs, having a place to work without getting in the car, a restaurant around the corner, a rooftop to meet friends, and a community that extends beyond the front door.

That idea sits at the heart of The Lennon, a new residential development at 60 Corporation Street in Cape Town’s CBD, backed by Neighbourgood, the site of the former Townhouse Hotel, which became the company’s first significant acquisition in 2021. It is now being redeveloped as Neighbourgood’s first sectional title development and is designed around a more fluid version of city living that borrows some of the best elements of hospitality while retaining the ownership, privacy and permanence of a home.

The Lennon offers:

Suites, one- and two-bedroom apartments from R2.1 million

Rooftop pool and bar

Gym and shared social spaces

Café and bakery

Reception and concierge

Professional management by Neighbourgood

Registered buyers can join the online sales launch on Wednesday 7th October at 1pm, where a R100,000* discount awaits those who reserve on the day.

Find out more online: The Lennon

A home that does more

The traditional apartment has largely been defined by what happens inside it. The Lennon takes a broader view, with practically designed apartments with comfortable spaces that make sense for the way people live now.

2 bedroom apartments

Elevated yet practical, with generous proportions and plenty of flexibility to adapt, these two bedroom apartments are an ideal solution for shared living or for those who simply want more room to live, and work while enjoying the spoils of hassle-free, city living.

Sized from 62m²

Priced from R5 090 000

1 bedroom apartments

These one bedroom units have open, well-proportioned layouts and a strong emphasis on liveability. Ideal for professionals or frequent city dwellers who want the comfort and convenience of chic city living.

Sized from 36m²

Priced from R2 990 000

Suites

Compact by design but generous in functionality, these well-considered suites apartments are ideal for first-time buyers, investors or those seeking a stylish lock-up-and-go city base in the city.

Sized from 14m²

Priced from R1 400 000

Standard finishes include essential kitchen appliances, while buyers wanting to take the interiors further can choose a furniture and fit-out package from Neighbourgood, curated by Cape Town studio Terrā Design. With the package, the apartment is turnkey and ready to live in or let out.

Much of the value proposition lies beyond the apartment door. A rooftop pool and bar create a place to spend an afternoon without leaving home. A gym takes care of the morning workout, and a café and bakery downstairs make the first coffee of the day a matter of minutes rather than a commute. Reception, concierge and optional cleaning and room-service offerings add another layer of convenience. The result is a building designed to take some of the friction out of everyday life.

The Neighbourhood is part of the address

The Lennon’s relationship with the city extends beyond its physical location. Residents become part of the Neighbourgood ecosystem, which includes access to the Neighbourgood community, including the Neighbourgood coworking spaces, clubhouse cafés and 300 curated events each year as well as access to Neighbourgood Work Clubs, wellness spaces, clubhouses and events across the city. For someone arriving in Cape Town, that network can provide something an apartment alone cannot; an easier way into the city and the people who live in it. For those who already know Cape Town, it offers a different way of experiencing familiar surroundings.

It is an idea Neighbourgood has been developing across its growing portfolio of more than 1,000 units in Cape Town and the Cape Winelands, bringing together property, hospitality, work and social spaces rather than treating them as separate parts of urban life.

Living at the centre of Cape Town

Sitting proudly on Corporation Street, The Lennon puts residents in one of Cape Town’s most active urban neighbourhoods. The site is significant for Neighbourgood; the former Townhouse Hotel became the company’s first significant acquisition in 2021 and is now being redeveloped as Neighbourgood’s first sectional title development.

Bree Street is a few minutes away, with its restaurants, bars and cafés, while Harrington Street offers another pocket of nightlife and creative energy. Galleries, museums and cultural venues are also close by.

The location also makes sense for people who want to move around the city without relying entirely on a private vehicle, with MyCiTi routes and other major transport connections nearby. Beyond the CBD are the iconic landmarks like Signal Hill, Table Mountain, the V&A Waterfront and Atlantic Seaboard, which are easily accessible.

In other words, the appeal is not simply being in the CBD but being able to use the CBD as the starting point for a much bigger Cape Town life.

An unique proposition for investors

There is a financial dimension to the development, too and buyers can benefit from a R100,000 early investor discount on launch day.

With Neighbourgood managing the property, The Lennon is positioned for buyers who want the potential of rental income without taking on every aspect of day-to-day property management themselves.

Whoever is living or staying in the apartment, including long term tenants or short-stay guests, gets access to Neighbourgood’s amenity spaces across Cape Town. For an owner who lets the unit out, that access becomes part of what they are offering.

Its location and residential format also open the door to both longer-term and shorter-stay rental strategies, subject to applicable rules and regulations. For qualifying purchasers, the development’s location within the Cape Town Urban Development Zone may provide access to tax incentives when the property is used for income-producing purposes. Investors with qualifying portfolios of five or more new residential rental units may also be eligible for the Section 13sex incentive.

Designed for a city that keeps changing

The Lennon is ultimately less about recreating a hotel in residential form than about asking what elements of hospitality make everyday life better, and bringing those into a permanent home.

The project brings together Neighbourgood, Silk Road Developments and Terrā Design, combining hospitality expertise with architecture and interior design. The result is a building aimed at a particular kind of city dweller that would rather walk to dinner than drive, work from somewhere different and spend a Saturday exploring the neighbourhood.

For them, the greatest luxury may not be another feature inside the apartment but simply being able to have more of Cape Town within reach.

Sales at The Lennon launch entirely online Wednesday 7th October at 1pm. Buyers can register ahead of the launch, explore floor plans and shortlist their preferred apartments. Residences can be reserved online from launch day for a R10,000 reservation fee. DM