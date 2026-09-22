South Africans spent more than R1-trillion on gambling last year.

Most of that trillion isn’t coming from your aunty’s bingo halls, but online betting, which now makes up about 60% of the entire gambling market and grew from roughly R10-billion in 2018 to more than R150-billion by 2023.

Gambling has never been as accessible as it is now.

YearBeyond psychologist Anwar Parker, who works with gambling-affected youth, says this accessibility is part of the problem. As he explains: “It’s in your pocket, it’s on your Android phone, it’s private… you don’t see your cash disappear because it’s all digitally disappearing.”

Host KG Mokgadi points out that gambling options are even found in banking apps now. It’s a casino that never closes, has no bouncer, and now lives in the same app as your savings account.

Another reason for the betting boom, according to Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana, was the government’s own Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant.

“The explosion of online gambling in South Africa coincides with the payment of the Social Relief of Distress Covid-19 grant. So basically, the government funded the explosion of online gambling in South Africa,” Gana says.

A study by the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation found that nearly 45% of grant recipients – including Sassa and National Student Financial Aid Scheme beneficiaries – admitted to gambling with money meant for survival and education.

For one gambler interviewed for the episode, it started before he was even legally allowed to bet.

“I used my brother’s credentials to get an account… there could be 500 [rand in debt] tomorrow, could be a thousand next week, 10,000, and it accumulates. And now you’re in a loop of being a gambling addict.”

It’s not just impulse, either.

A 2026 Old Mutual report found that 42% of working South Africans gamble frequently with the goal of covering expenses or debt. We spoke to economist Johan Fourie, who says the pattern looks less like entertainment and more like a saving strategy; people bet small amounts often, at high odds, hoping to land a lump sum. Of course, this seldom works out that way.

Daily Maverick Connect Does South Africa have a gambling problem? Share your perspective

Meanwhile, the industry can’t stop advertising itself. Betting sponsorships greet you at the airport, on the rugby pitch, on billboards the size of trucks, even trailing planes overhead.

The National Gambling Board itself has raised concerns that this advertising blitz breaches the National Gambling Act’s restrictions on ads targeting minors.

The human cost shows up in the call logs. Calls to the National Responsible Gambling Programme’s helpline went from 65,000 in 2022/23, to 140,000 in 2023/24, to over a million in 2024/25.

There’s also a regulatory puzzle here, which investigative outlet amaBhungane has reported on in detail.

Martin Moshal, the beneficiary of trusts holding a 45% stake in Super Group (Betway’s holding company), has become one of South Africa’s largest political donors, giving more than R100-million since 2021 to the DA, ActionSA, the IFP and Bosa.

AmaBhungane was careful to note that there is no evidence Moshal has lobbied for regulatory favours – a source linked to him has called any suggested link between his donations and gambling policy “false and defamatory”.

‘Potential influence’

The DA has separately promoted the Remote Gambling Bill, first tabled in 2014 and barely changed since, which amaBhungane found would give online-only operators like Betway a real advantage over rivals with physical outlets. As the investigation put it, the combination “raises at the very least the perception of potential influence”.

It took the EFF and MK party to call for a total ban on gambling advertising in Parliament. MK’s Visvin Reddy argued for treating betting ads the way South Africa treats cigarette ads, while the EFF’s Sinawo Thambo has said: “Gambling is destroying lives, and those who enable it are complicit.”

Whatever happens in Parliament, certain entities are raking in the cash – just not the people who are placing the bets.

Super Group’s Africa segment – 80% of it South Africa – posted a profit margin above 35% in 2025, nearly double its international business. Since mid-2025 it’s paid out close to R4-billion in dividends. That’s less than half a percent of the R1-trillion South Africans wagered last year.

The anonymous gambler says: “The house always wins, and the house is the gambling company. You are the customer. You’ll never win.”

If you or someone you know needs help, South Africa’s National Responsible Gambling Programme offers free counselling and support. DM

For more from Politically Aweh, subscribe on YouTube, visit our website or follow them on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or X.