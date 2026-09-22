A pair of meaty recipes to plan for Braai Day

There are more interesting ways to prepare your chops than taking them out of the packet and flinging them on the braai. And beef does not have to be cut into steaks – I love to braai a whole sirloin roast, fat cap and all.

For these lamb loin chops I made a panko crumb mixed with very finely chopped rosemary, garlic flakes and lemon zest.

Panko crumbs are excellent for a simple crumb for chops. No flour is needed, since the panko crumbs, garlic flakes and rosemary needles are able to cling to the meat without the aid of flour.

The next evening, I prepped a hunk of sirloin (which is normally sliced into individual steaks) with a lovely cap of fat.

There were dried garlic flakes in this too (I like them because they add crunch as well as flavour), along with paprika, salt and black pepper, all of which I mixed with wholegrain mustard.

You’ll note that I say it should be a 1.5kg to 2kg piece of sirloin. The size depends only on how many people you’re feeding. The cooking method remains the same regardless of the size.

Also, don’t feel bound by my measurements for the spice and mustard mix for the sirloin. Use twice as much if you need to, especially if it’s a large joint. This is not an exact science.

Come back tomorrow for a pair of salads to make to serve with either, or both, of these meaty meals.

Tony’s panko-crusted lamb loin chops with rosemary, lemon zest and garlic

(This quantity of crumb is for 4 to 6 loin chops)

Ingredients

4 to 6 lamb loin chops

1 heaped Tbsp panko crumbs

Zest (but not juice) of 1 lemon, finely grated

1 tsp garlic flakes

1 Tbsp finely chopped rosemary needles

1 tsp ground black pepper

Salt to taste

Method

Strip the needles off the rosemary sprigs and chop them very finely.

In a bowl, mix the panko crumbs with the finely grated lemon zest, garlic flakes, rosemary, salt and black pepper.

Pat the lamb chops dry and dip them in the crumb to coat all sides well. Keep aside while the coals are prepared.

Braai the chops for 8 to 12 minutes, turning once.

Allow them to rest in a warm place for 10 minutes before serving.

Tony’s beef sirloin braai roast

The sirloin sliced and ready to serve. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

(Serves 8)

Ingredients

1 x 1.5kg to 2kg hunk of beef sirloin

1 Tbsp garlic flakes

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp salt

Olive oil

1 Tbsp wholegrain mustard

More salt to season the meat on the braai

Additional wholegrain mustard for serving

Method

Prepare plenty of hot coals. The coals should be glowing orange with a layer of grey ash visible.

In a ramekin or other small bowl, mix the spices, salt and pepper, olive oil, and the wholegrain mustard. Spread this all over the meat.

Drizzle olive oil over, turning the meat so that it’s moistened on all sides.

Place the sirloin fat-side-down on the braai grid and cook that side for about 10 minutes.

Turn and cook the other side for 5 minutes.

Rake the coals away, so that you have the hottest coals to one side and a bed of fewer, “cooler” coals to the other.

Move the meat to the cooler end of the braai and cook on this milder heat for 30 to 40 more minutes depending on how well done you want your meat. This does depend on the thickness of the sirloin – a thinner joint will cook more quickly.

Let the meat rest for 15 minutes before slicing and serving with wholegrain mustard. DM

To buy a copy of Tony Jackman’s Retro Karoo Food (Penguin Random House) signed by the author in gold, send an email to him at tony@dailymaverick.co.za. Or buy it through the Daily Maverick Shop.

Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the Year award.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.