Understanding the health questions behind life insurance applications

The purpose of the application process is straightforward: to help the insurer understand your individual risk profile and determine appropriate cover and premiums. Understanding what information is required can help make the process feel more manageable and help you secure the financial protection your loved ones may one day need.

Why do insurers ask health questions?

Life insurance is designed to provide a once-off financial payout to your beneficiaries if you pass away. Because every person's circumstances are different, insurers assess a range of factors before offering cover.

Health and lifestyle questions form part of this assessment process, known as underwriting.

The information you provide helps insurers determine the level of risk associated with providing cover and ensures that your policy accurately reflects your circumstances. Providing complete and accurate information from the outset can also help prevent delays and avoid complications if a claim is submitted in the future.

What health questions are typically asked?

The exact questions vary between insurers, but most life insurance applications focus on four key areas.

Your current health

You'll generally be asked whether you have any existing medical conditions or are receiving treatment for a health-related issue.

This may include questions about:

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Heart-related conditions

Asthma or other respiratory conditions

High cholesterol

Cancer diagnoses or treatment

Mental health conditions

Prescription medication

Your medical history

Insurers will typically ask about previous surgeries, hospital admissions and medical treatment because these can provide important context about your overall health. This doesn't mean a past operation or hospital stay will prevent you from getting cover. The purpose is simply to build an accurate picture of your health history so that underwriting decisions can be made fairly.

Your lifestyle

Lifestyle factors can also play an important role in underwriting. Questions may cover smoking or vaping, alcohol consumption and your occupation. Insurers may also consider information such as your height and weight, which can be used to calculate your Body Mass Index (BMI).

These factors help insurers understand potential risks and assess an application more accurately. Depending on the circumstances, they may influence premiums or policy terms.

Family medical history

Some insurers may ask whether immediate family members have experienced conditions such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes or certain cancers.

Family history is only one part of the assessment and is considered alongside other health and lifestyle information.

Does applying for life insurance always require medical tests?

Not necessarily.

Whether medical tests are required generally depends on factors such as your age, health profile, the amount of cover you're applying for and the information provided during your application.

In some cases, insurers may require additional medical information before making a final decision. This could include blood tests, medical reports or a doctor's examination.

It's also important to understand the difference between a medical examination and underwriting. A "no medical exam" application means you may not need blood tests or a doctor's examination. Underwriting, however, still takes place. Insurers use the health and lifestyle information provided during the application process to assess risk and determine appropriate cover and premiums.

South African life insurers may also use different application approaches depending on the product and provider. Some products may have simplified application processes that require fewer questions, while others involve more detailed underwriting. Assessment requirements will always depend on the insurer's underwriting criteria and the applicant's individual circumstances.

With OUTsurance Life Insurance, eligible applicants can get up to R5 million life cover without medical tests or blood tests, subject to underwriting requirements and individual circumstances.

What if you have a medical condition?

Having a medical condition does not automatically prevent you from obtaining life insurance.

Depending on the condition, its severity, how well it is managed and your overall health profile, several underwriting outcomes may be possible. These could include standard acceptance, acceptance with adjusted premiums, specific exclusions, or other policy terms tailored to the individual's circumstances.

The most important step is to answer all application questions honestly and accurately. This allows insurers to assess your application fairly and helps ensure there are no surprises later.

Why applying earlier can be beneficial

Your health can change over time, which is why applying for life insurance sooner may provide more options than waiting until later in life.

Applying while you're younger and healthier can mean fewer health-related factors for insurers to consider. It also allows you to put financial protection in place before unforeseen circumstances arise.

Whether you're supporting a partner, children, parents or other dependants, life insurance can help provide financial security when it matters most.

A simpler way to apply with OUTsurance Life Insurance

OUTsurance Life Insurance is designed to make getting a quote simple and straightforward.

You can get a quote in a single phone call that takes around eight minutes, with a consultant guiding you through the process and helping you understand your cover options.

See what real OUTsurance Life Insurance clients pay: Life Insurance from R132pm | No Medicals | OUTsurance

The bottom line

Applying for life insurance starts with a series of health and lifestyle questions designed to help insurers assess risk and provide cover suited to your circumstances.

While some applications may require additional medical information, this is not always the case. Requirements vary according to factors such as your age, health profile and the amount of cover you apply for.

With OUTsurance Life Insurance, getting a quote can take as little as an eight-minute phone call, and eligible applicants can access up to R5 million life cover without medical tests or blood tests, subject to underwriting requirements.

The result is a simpler way to put financial protection in place for the people who matter most. You get the reassurance of knowing your loved ones can be protected, while still getting something OUT. DM

OUTsurance Life are licensed insurers and FSPs. Ts and Cs online. Limits apply.