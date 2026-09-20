‘We miss Happy Valley’ — Gqeberha residents refuse to let the magic die

The long-forgotten paths and corners in Nelson Mandela Bay’s Happy Valley received another dose of care on Saturday when volunteers returned to the beachfront park with black bags, gloves and plenty of memories.

The second community clean-up, organised by the Port Elizabeth Hotel Group as part of Tourism Month and World Coastal Cleanup Day initiatives, drew families, residents and volunteers determined to reclaim a space many remember as a childhood favourite.

Bags of rubbish collected from Happy Valley during Saturday’s clean-up. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

The park, which stretches from Humewood Beach towards the former Telkom Park, was once known for its fairytale and nursery-rhyme installations and illuminated walkways — attractions that drew families to the beachfront.

Tiffany Naidoo, of Port Elizabeth Hotel Group, said Saturday was a “huge success and a true reflection of the passion our community has for Gqeberha”.

Volunteers clean around the neglected Mowgli and Baloo installation at Happy Valley on Saturday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Naidoo added: “It was so heartening to see families out in full force – especially the kids running around, playing, and actively helping with the clean-up.

“​Together, we managed to push well beyond the green gates and even tackled the old chessboard area. Yesterday showed what’s possible when we rally together, and we want to keep that momentum going.”

Tiffany Naidoo of the Port Elizabeth Hotel Group and other volunteers at work in Happy Valley on Saturday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

The Summerstrand Neighbourhood Watch and other stakeholders have warned that the overgrown foliage in Happy Valley poses a serious safety risk. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Although volunteers achieved much, Naidoo said there was still plenty of work ahead and appealed to the public for assistance with the heavy lifting and clearing of the foliage and debris.

Chanté Botha said she spent hours in Happy Valley as a child and wanted her child to enjoy the same experience. “We decided to join in and make it a family thing and help the community,” she said.

Vanessa Marx said Naidoo had encouraged her to return after the July clean-up. Originally from KuGompo City (formerly East London), Marx recalled visiting Gqeberha as a child with her parents and being taken to Happy Valley.

Happy Valley was abuzz on Saturday as volunteers joined the clean-up of the neglected park. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Markus Geldenhuys walks out of Happy Valley on Saturday carrying suspected stolen wire and a bag of rubbish collected during the clean-up. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

“Back then it used to be so beautiful. It would be lovely to go back to the way it was – with the lights and all the little things. The kids are really missing out on what we used to enjoy,” said Marx.

For Tammy Southby, the content creator behind local blog Sunshine Simplicities, the clean-up was about more than removing rubbish.

“Everybody always says: ‘We miss Happy Valley’,” she said, adding that the clean-up offered an opportunity for people to enjoy the valley safely again. She remembered visiting the park with her late grandmother and having photographs taken at the penguin displays.

Tammy Southby at work during the Happy Valley clean-up on Saturday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Alex Govender said he joined after hearing about the initiative, and praised the hotel group for rallying residents.

However, he questioned why ratepayers had to step in to do work that should be carried out by the municipality.

Marcell Jacobs mixes asphalt to repair damaged walkways in Happy Valley on Saturday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

“What disappoints me is that people paid to have the work done that we are doing. I am doing it because it is not done and I want a beautiful place. This place and the beach out there are such a beautiful part of this beautiful city. There is so much potential in our municipality,” said Govender.

A crumbling installation at Happy Valley on Saturday. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Marietta Murray was among the many volunteers who spent Saturday clearing weeds and rubble from Happy Valley. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Fayrous Isaac described Happy Valley as a “childhood fantasy land”, pointing to the old wishing well, now filled with dark, brown water.

Volunteers recalled visiting the wishing well and tossing in a coin to make a wish. The water in the well is now dark and muddy. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Another resident, Thembi Ezegwu, said she was disappointed by the state of the valley. “The water in the streams is not flowing. The valley is extremely dirty,” she said. DM