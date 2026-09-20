Memorial run in honour of Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo in Kempton Park

A runner looks at a poster bearing a photograph of Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo during the memorial outside the Kempton Park Police Station on 19 September 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) A memorial run in honour of Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo was held outside the Kempton Park Police Station on 19 September 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Runners set off from the the Kempton Park Police Station. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) On the road in honour of Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Runners take part in the 3km memorial run from the Kempton Park Police Station. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) The runners called for an end to violence against women. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) A runner holds a poster bearing a photograph of Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo during the memorial run. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) A runner holds up a poster supporting women. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) A poster with a photograph of Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo during the memorial run. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) The run became a solemn tribute to Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo’s life. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Runners call for an end to violence against women. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Runners gather outside the Kempton Park Police Station. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Runners outside the Kempton Park Police Station following a memorial walk for Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Runners outside the Kempton Park Police Station. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) The memorial walk for Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo in Kempton Park. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Runners receive oranges after the memorial gathering. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Runners raise their hands during the gathering outside the Kempton Park Police Station. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Runners outside the police station after a walk in memory of Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Runners disperse after the gathering. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)







