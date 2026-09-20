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Memorial run in honour of Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo in Kempton Park

Runners gathered outside the Kempton Park Police Station on 19 September 2026, carrying posters, raising their hands and holding a cross as they came together for a memorial run to honour Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo. The gathering became a solemn tribute to her life, as they stood together in remembrance, calling for an end to violence against women.

Felix Dlangamandla
By Felix Dlangamandla
20 Sep
A runner holds up a cross at the memorial for Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo in Kempton Park on 19 September 2026A runner at the memorial for Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo in Kempton Park on 19 September 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
A runner looks at a poster bearing a photograph of Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo during the memorial outside the Kempton Park Police Station on 19 September 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
A memorial run in honour of Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo was held outside the Kempton Park Police Station on 19 September 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
Runners set off from the the Kempton Park Police Station. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
On the road in honour of Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
Runners take part in the 3km memorial run from the Kempton Park Police Station. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
The runners called for an end to violence against women. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
A runner holds a poster bearing a photograph of Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo during the memorial run. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
A runner holds up a poster supporting women. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
A poster with a photograph of Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo during the memorial run. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
The run became a solemn tribute to Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo’s life. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
Runners call for an end to violence against women. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
Runners gather outside the Kempton Park Police Station. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
Runners outside the Kempton Park Police Station following a memorial walk for Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
Runners outside the Kempton Park Police Station. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
The memorial walk for Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo in Kempton Park. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
Runners receive oranges after the memorial gathering. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
Runners raise their hands during the gathering outside the Kempton Park Police Station. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
Runners outside the police station after a walk in memory of Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Elizabeth “Tsontso” Maselakgomo
Runners disperse after the gathering. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)



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