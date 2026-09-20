IN PICTURES
Memorial run in honour of Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo in Kempton Park
Runners gathered outside the Kempton Park Police Station on 19 September 2026, carrying posters, raising their hands and holding a cross as they came together for a memorial run to honour Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo. The gathering became a solemn tribute to her life, as they stood together in remembrance, calling for an end to violence against women.
A runner at the memorial for Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo in Kempton Park on 19 September 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
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