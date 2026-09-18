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Waymo to bring autonomous ride-hailing to Singapore in 2028

SINGAPORE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Alphabet's GOOGL.O autonomous driving unit Waymo will roll out its autonomous all-electric ride-hailing service in Singapore by 2028, Waymo announced on Friday, marking its first entry into Southeast Asia.

Reuters
By Reuters
18 Sep
Waymo first public riders fully autonomous ride-hailing service in Miami(Embargoed until 22 January 2026 at 3:00 p.m. CET) A Waymo autonomous car is seen in Miami, Florida, USA, 21 January 2026 (issued 22 January 2026). Waymo, a US autonomous driving technology company best known for developing self-driving cars, announced that Waymo will be welcoming the first public riders into their fully autonomous ride-hailing service in Miami starting on 22 January. With nearly 10,000 residents already signed up, the company will be inviting new riders on a rolling basis to ensure a seamless experience across their initial 60-square-mile service area. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH (Embargoed until 22 January 2026 at 3:00 p.m. CET))

Waymo said an initial fleet of all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles will arrive in Singapore in the coming months.

In 2027, trained autonomous specialists will conduct initial manual driving to accustom the Waymo Driver to local road geometry and monsoon weather patterns.

Waymo expects the public launch to be in 2028.

Waymo is working with the Singapore transport ministry and the Land Transport Authority to bring its services into Singapore.

Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said, “Singapore welcomes Waymo’s entry as our newest autonomous vehicle operator. Waymo brings world-class technology and operational expertise to Singapore, and will move us towards our vision of creating new transport options for Singaporeans."

This week, Waymo also announced it was aiming to launch ‌Japan's first fully autonomous commercial taxi service in Tokyo in 2027. 

Waymo, which was valued ​at $126 billion in February when it ​raised $16 billion, has been growing its robotaxi ⁠fleet as it competes with Amazon's Zoox ​and Tesla TSLA.O in the self-driving vehicle market.

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by David Stanway )

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