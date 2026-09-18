Waymo to bring autonomous ride-hailing to Singapore in 2028

Waymo said an initial fleet of all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles will arrive in Singapore in the coming months.

In 2027, trained autonomous specialists will conduct initial manual driving to accustom the Waymo Driver to local road geometry and monsoon weather patterns.

Waymo expects the public launch to be in 2028.

Waymo is working with the Singapore transport ministry and the Land Transport Authority to bring its services into Singapore.

Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said, “Singapore welcomes Waymo’s entry as our newest autonomous vehicle operator. Waymo brings world-class technology and operational expertise to Singapore, and will move us towards our vision of creating new transport options for Singaporeans."

This week, Waymo also announced it was aiming to launch ‌Japan's first fully autonomous commercial taxi service in Tokyo in 2027.

Waymo, which was valued ​at $126 billion in February when it ​raised $16 billion, has been growing its robotaxi ⁠fleet as it competes with Amazon's Zoox ​and Tesla TSLA.O in the self-driving vehicle market.

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by David Stanway )