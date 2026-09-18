Indonesia calls off search for journalists missing while covering volcano eruption

Ash from Mount Anak Krakatau, situated halfway between Java and Sumatra islands, blanketed the capital Jakarta and some surrounding areas after its initial eruption late on September 4.

Photojournalists from local and foreign media organisations, including Turkey's Anadolu Agency, departed from Banten province on September 7 aboard a speedboat before losing contact, triggering a search-and-rescue operation.

Banten governor, Andra Soni, late on Thursday said the search was called off because rescuers have not found the missing people, adding it could be restarted if there were new leads.

The eruption led to the closure of eight airports for safety reasons, affecting more than 340,000 travellers.

Indonesia sits on the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire" and has 500 volcanoes, ​127 of which are active, according to its volcanology agency.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty)